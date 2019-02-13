Ad
The Anchormen Seeking Lead Vocalist

February 13, 2019

Nashville, TN- The Ever Popular Anchormen Quartet of Asheboro North Carolina have announced that Lead Vocalist Ronnie Bright will be leaving his position with the quartet to pursue other areas of ministry.  The Anchormen owner and manager  Tim Bullins states “We appreciate the time that Ronnie has given to our group as we continue in this ministry.  We often do not always like to embrace change, but when it occurs, we know that God has His divine will and perfect timing.  We pray for Ronnie and what God will do through his life and also we believe that The Anchormen will see the right candidate for this position as we turn another chapter of the legacy of our quartet.

Formed in 1979, The Anchormen have been at the forefront of gospel quartet music.  Their list of Top 40 songs that have spanned over 40 years have included such titles as “I’ve Been Touched”, “I Feel Like Running My Last Mile Home”, “Second Time Around”, “Giver Of Life”, and “Borrowed and Barely Used Tomb”.  Performing more than 200 concerts per year throughout the US, The Anchormen sing Traditional Quartet Music that reaches all age groups of audiences in every concert.
We announce now that The Anchormen are currently holding auditions for the Lead Vocalist Position in their quartet.  Any male that is interested should send a demo by MP3 or WAV file along with a brief bio and a high res photo head shot to- anchormenaudition@gmail.com or to theiir promotion company in care of Eric Melton at thechoicepromotions@gmail.com.  The quartet is located in central North Carolina and candidate must be willing to relocate or have availability to travel frequently to and from Asheboro North Carolina.
The Anchormen appreciate your prayers at this time as a decision will be made in the coming weeks!
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

