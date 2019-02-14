The Nelons Announce Exclusive Single Release on Daywind Records

NASHVILLE, TN (February 13, 2019) – Love is in the air this week as we’re gearing up for Valentine’s Day. The Nelons are choosing to “Love All Day Long” with their exclusive single release on Spotify.

For the first time in Southern Gospel music, an artist is distributing exclusively to Spotify, one of the most well-known streaming platforms in the world.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to debut our latest single to the world through this platform. We love everyone at Spotify and appreciate everything they do for the Nelons,” says Jason Clark.

The Nelons latest hit was written by Reba Rambo-McGuire, Adina Bowman, and Dony McGuire.

“Love All Day Long” will be available to stream on Spotify on Thursday, February 14.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Hoppers, Jason Crabb, Jim Brady Trio, Jonathan Wilburn, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, and the Tribute Quartet. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

