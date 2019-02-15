Ad
News Ticker

REVIEW: Carolina Blue – I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me

February 15, 2019 Rachel Lynn Reviews 0

Producer: Bobby Powell, Tim & Lakin Jones
Record Label: Pinecastle Records
Website: www.carolinablueband.com

Rooted in the tradition of Bill Monroe, come the Brevard, NC native band, Carolina Blue, with their latest release, I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me.

The opening tune, and title cut, “I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me,” hosts a plethora of different feels and stylings, paying homage to the foundational sounds of bluegrass throughout the years. The bluesy jive, “Cold, Lonely, and Blue,” rolls in at Track 2, followed by the harmony-drenched “Longing for Home.”

Rusty Rails,” introduces a new vocal sound for the album, accompanied by expert playing, just before “Mary Do You Wonder” shines with a lovely female harmony. “Glory Bound Train,” is sure to be a fan favorite, especially for gospel music lovers. With its great drive and strong harmony, it is an undoubtedly an album highlight.

Dark Mountainside,” is, without doubt, the coolest sounding song on the record. Cool, mysterious, storytelling. What a vibe! And a neat precedent to “Mountain Flower,” which displays a decidedly traditional bluegrass style.

Keeping up with the theme of allegiance to bluegrass, “Bluegrass Melodies,” strolls up at Track 9, with some gorgeously fresh chord choices, and a delightful musical arrangement. “Breaking Up Rocks,” sounds just as groovy as you would think it does, and “I’ll Meet Her in Heaven” has the kind of southern camp meeting feel that gospel fans have come to love and expect from bluegrass.

If fried taters and onions had a sound, it would be Track 12; an instrumental composition, appropriately entitled, “Fried Taters and Onions.”

The closing number of the record, “Sometimes Good Girls Go Bad,” is played with a sense of longing and nostalgia, leaving the listener with that ‘credits rolling’ feeling of satisfaction.

A tried and true love for bluegrass exudes from every song on this album, as Carolina Blue shares their passion with great proficiency and skill. With I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me, they embrace their roots with great boldness, inviting listeners deep into the soul of the south, and into the heart of bluegrass.

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me is available on iTunes, as well as www.carolinablueband.com

Track Listing:

I Hear Bluegrass Calling Me
Cold, Lonely & Blue
Longing For Home
Rusty Nails
Mary Do You Wonder
Glory Bound Train
Dark Mountainside
Mountain Flower
Bluegrass Melodies
Breaking Up Rocks
I’ll Meet Her In Heaven
Fried Taters & Onions
Sometimes Good Girls Go Bad

READER RATING:

[Total: 0    Average: 0/5]
Rachel Lynn
Staff Writer/Reviewer at Absolutely Gospel
Rachel Lynn Sancricca is a national speaker, singer, and songwriter, using her multi-faceted ministry to spread the joy of the Gospel of Jesus. Founder of the up-and-coming trio, Master's Promise, she has spent the past 6 years (and counting) traveling across the country on a mission to edify the Church, and lead souls to the cross through powerful worship and testimony. With numerous song cuts on nationally released albums, several of which hitting the Top 100 on Southern Gospel radio, the horizons of her songwriting continue to expand, as she gives glory to God for allowing the message of Hope in Jesus to spread through her music. Her prayer is that in every word spoken, every phrase written, and every song sung, the Name Above All Names would be clearly heard and lifted high, and all people would be drawn into a deeper, closer, richer relationship with this wonderful Jesus.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes