REVIEW: Jeremy Myers – Clean

Producer: Toni Clay

Record Label: Independent Release

Website: www.jeremymyersministries.com

This is my introduction to the music of Jeremy Myers. While it’s not exactly my cup of tea, Jeremy has a dynamic ministry to those living a life that is bound by addiction, homosexuality, etc. He reaches folks that the average Southern Gospel or even mainstream contemporary artists will never reach, and I can respect that and appreciate and value his ministry, even though his music isn’t something I would normally listen to.

The recording features several testimony songs including “CHANGED”, “CLEAN”, “I BELIEVE”, “IT’LL HAPPEN AGAIN” and “IT WAS MY CROSS”.

Also featured are the more worshipful type tunes such as “HOW” and “MY MASTER’S VOICE”, as well as a unique rendition of the classic hymn, “REVIVE US AGAIN”. Also included is a striking call to repentance entitled, “THE OFFER STILL STANDS”.

The overall quality of the recording is very good; very well done tracks and BGVs and a nice choice of songs, though I would have liked to have seen a bit more variety in tempos and styles. Jeremy has a nice tenor voice (reminds me a bit of Daryl Williams) and delivers each song with passion and genuine authenticity. While it’s not my cup of tea, many will thoroughly enjoy the recording, especially if you enjoy the more inspirational/CCM styles.

Track Listing:

Changed**

Clean**

How**

He Never Even Looks at the Man

I Believe

The Offer Still Stands**

It’ll Happen Again

My Master’s Voice

Revive Us Again

It Was My Cross

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 3/5]