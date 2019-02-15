REVIEW: The Farm Hands – Good Things

Producer: The Farm Hands

Record Label: Pinecastle Records

Website: www.farmhandsquartet.com

The album kicks off with a tribute song to Rev. Billy Graham (1918-2018). Lyrics like “just a solid faith in Jesus and a bible in his front Bib overalls” married to a blazing fast bluegrass melody makes this song an incredible tribute and opener. If I was a betting man, I’d say there wouldn’t be one person who wouldn’t be touched by this song, bluegrass fan or not.

Another catchy feature is “Southern Sunday Mornings”. Those of us who grew up or live in the south can relate to the lyrics which mention a preacher who is unashamed to feed His flock with the truth. Great radio pick, if you ask me. Never quite heard a lyric like this. Impressive!

“Thank you, God” is another mention worthy tune that reminds the listener of the grace, faithfulness and blessings of our Lord. “What I’m Living For” delivers a message that will make the believer think on his/her true purpose in life, which is serving the kingdom of God. “Still The Solid Rock” is your typical upbeat bluegrass melody with a message of the steadiness of God.

I personally do not listen to bluegrass and typically don’t enjoy it, if I’m being honest. But this album did me in. Great lyrics, melodies and fresh ways of sharing the Gospel in song. Well done, Farm Hands!

Track Listing:

Hillbilly Graham

Good Things

Thank You, God

Long Way to Virginia

Draining the Swamp

Daddy’s Shoes

Southern Sunday Morning

I’d Write You

Please Don’t Tell Me Goodbye

Dixie Breakdown

What Am I Living For

Still the Solid Rock

BONUS CUT: IOU

