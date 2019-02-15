REVIEW: Turning Ground – Old Country Store

Producer: Aaron Clevenger & Turning Ground

Record Label: Bonfire Records

Website: http://turninggroundmusic.com

From deep in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky, comes Turning Ground, a bluegrass band whose sound is as crisply fine-tuned as their songwriting. The five top-class musicians continue to create music that marries the beloved tradition of classic bluegrass with the fresh stylings of their own contemporary bluegrass sound. Their fourth full-length release, Old Country Store, is no exception.

Press play, and the silence is pierced by the strong, southern voice of Nathan Arnett, who is quickly joined by tight, three-part harmony; drawing in the listener, then launching full-blast into the rich bluegrass roar of the band. A strong song, perfectly arranged, with a satisfying lyric, the upbeat “Barbed Wire and Roses” is an expertly chosen first track.

The tone easily transitions into more of a relaxed, down-home feel with “I’ve Lived a Good Life,” followed by the title track, “Old Country Store.”

“Old Country Store” rolls in gracefully with a beautifully played introduction, carrying an air of sweet nostalgia throughout the song. This song will surely feel like home for any bluegrass lover.

The rip-roaring “Don’t Tell Me I’ve Gone Crazy” steps in at Track 4, launching the energy sky-high, as the band sings “Don’t tell me I’ve gone crazy, honey, it was you.”

The bluesy bluegrass tune, “The Lonesome River,” comes next, featuring one of the strongest vocal performances of the entire album. Some of the most impressive playing is displayed on Track 6, “Sadie.”

The jewel of the album, for gospel fans, is the lovely “I’m Gonna Wear a Crown,” which follows the banjo-driving, “Old Kentucky Shine.”

At Track 9, is a clever tribute to the beloved genre itself, “Bluegrass,” followed by the Louisiana flavored, “Waymore Blue.”

A definite favorite on the album comes on at Track 12, “The Longer You Wait,” proceeded by “Let the Big Wheels Roll,” closing the album out with the serene ballad, “Will Heal Overtime.”

Skillfully crafted and beautifully delivered, Turning Ground’s Old Country Store would make an excellent addition to any bluegrass listener’s music collection.

Old Country Store is available on iTunes, as well as www.turninggroundmusic.com

Track Listing:

Barbed Wire & Roses

I’ve Lived a Good Life

Old Country Store

Don’t Tell Me I’ve Gone Crazy

The Lonesome River

Sadie

Old Kentucky Shine

I’m Gonna Wear a Crown

Bluegrass

Waymore Blues

Let the Big Wheels Roll

The Longer You Wait

Will Heal Over Time

