Getting to Know the 3 Heath Brothers

This month, I had the honor of interviewing the 3 Heath Brothers. These young guys have recently taken Southern Gospel music by storm! They have made a large impact in a short amount of time. Let’s see what they have to say…

Victoria Bowlin: Tell us a little bit about the group. Who is it made up of?

3 Heath Brothers: We are three teenage brothers, Nicholas, Clayton & Christian. Clayton and Christian are identical twins. Even though we are young, we love God and want to use our talents to tell people about Jesus. Oh, and we have lots of energy. We love to sing, and our house is never quiet.

VB: Where are the guys from?

3HB: We are from Thomasville, NC, where our dad is a pastor.

VB: You boys are very talented and professional. Have you had any training?

3HB: All of our training comes from our mom. When we were little, before we were in school, she used to sit us down on stools in our kitchen and hum our parts to us. She’d teach us songs that had good Biblical lyrics, that we would remember. She taught us to sing and arranges our songs.

VB: Who are some of the 3 Heath Brothers biggest influences?

3HB: Definitely, our parents are the biggest influences in our lives. But we are grateful for Roger Talley, our producer, as well.

VB: What has been the coolest place you’ve ever sang at?

3HB: We just sang with the Booth Brothers. That was really cool. It is on our facebook page. We also recently sang at the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove. We enjoy singing in other countries, and we have sung in the Philippines and Guatemala.

VB: What is your ministry goal?

3HB: Our ministry goal is to promote Jesus Christ and tell people, you are never too young to give all you have to God.

VB: What is your favorite restaurant to stop at on the road?

3HB: We love all kinds of food, but our favorite is Subway.

VB: What has God been teaching you lately?

3HB: As a family, we have specific times for prayer for our ministry. We are asking God to open the doors that He wants us to go through and close the doors that are not His will.

VB: Where do you record?

3HB: We record at Crossroads studios.

VB: What is your favorite song to sing LIVE in concert? What about a fan favorite?

3HB: Favorite song to sing in concert: “I Know Whom I Have Believed”. It is a lot of fun to sing. We took an old hymn and put a 3HB spin on it.

Fan favorite: Our fans really respond to “We Believe” and “If You Knew Him”.

VB: How can people find out more about the 3 Heath Brothers, including schedule?

3HB: We are on Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit our website,

www.3heathbrothers.com. Click On Tour to see our schedule.