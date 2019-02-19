Performers Announced for 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration

Celebration to Stay At Central Location In Heart of Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 19, 2019) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the hosts and first list of performers for the upcoming Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature performances from many of the top nominated artists.

The Awards Celebration will feature performances by Grammy nominated artists Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, and Gordon Mote along with The Perrys, Gold City, Jim & Melissa Brady, 11th Hour, Three Bridges, Michael Combs, Johnny Minick & the Stewart Brothers, Hinson Family, Jim Sheldon – The Positive Cowboy, and Lori Jonathan Trio. Additional performers and hosts are currently being confirmed.

“We are honored to welcome back some of the industry’s most beloved names this year as well as add some new artists who’ve never graced the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards stage!” mentioned Deon Unthank of AbsolutelyGospel.com.

In addition performers, site administrators are proud to announce the location for the event. This year’s Awards Celebration will again take place at Nashville First Church of the Nazarene in downtown Nashville.

“We continue to be thrilled with the location over the last couple of years,” mentioned Unthank. “The staff at Nashville First Church of the Nazarene are so gracious to us, the performers, and all the fans who attend.”

Tickets are now on sale for program. For more information on that, visit www.absolutelygospel.com or email seats@absolutelygospel. com.

About Absolutely Gospel Music

Formed over 22 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.