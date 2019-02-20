Karen Peck and New River’s “I Know I’ll Be There” Hits #1

Dahlonega, GA – (February 18, 2019) – Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and six-time Dove Award winning group, Karen Peck & New River is excited to announce their latest #1 hit titled “I Know I’ll Be There.” The song will reach the #1 spot in the upcoming April edition of the Singing News Top 80 chart. Additionally, it also spent an impressive four weeks in the #1 spot on the Absolutely GospelTop 40 Weekly Chart.

Karen Peck & New River is no stranger to radio and have touched many lives with their great songs. “I Know I’ll Be There”, penned by Karen Peck Gooch, Dave Clark, and Wayne Haun is no exception to that history.

“I Know I’ll Be There”is the latest single to go to radio from Karen Peck & New River’s latest critically-acclaimed recording project, Hope For All Nations, which released in 2017 to rave reviews from industry professionals, critics, and fans. The recording was produced by Dove Award winning producer Wayne Haun for Daywind Records.

Karen Peck stated, “We are thrilled that ‘I Know I’ll Be There ‘ is number 1!! This song is very dear to our hearts. We are passionate about leading people to Christ. It is important to know without a doubt that we are saved and on our way to heaven. We pray that the song will encourage everyone to be sure where they will spend eternity.”

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.