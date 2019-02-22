Treva & Kevin Show Celebrates 5 Years

Nashville, Tenn – The Treva & Kevin Show, a popular Nashville-based program which airs on My TV 30, is celebrating its fifth year of broadcasting. Produced by Tony Griffith, the show is filmed in Gallatin, Tennessee with Scott Godsey. The Treva & Kevin Show airs every Wednesday morning at 7:30 am

In addition to celebrating five successful broadcasting years, they are also enjoying a new partnership with Damascus Roads TV, a validation of their growing audience.

Co-host Treva Gordon is a well-known author, speaker, executive producer, and astute business woman. Her co-host, Kevin Kennedy, is an accomplished attorney and author, and the founder of the prestigious Kennedy Law Firm. Together, they present a family-friendly program that brings in many entertainment industry celebrities and activists. While primarily an informational interview format, they also present performances by some of the most popular artists in Christian music today. Additionally, they provide an important platform for young up and coming artists.

Treva and Kevin’s format is based on their long-time desire to inspire and inform, with a faith-based platform their primary goal. From Red Carpet events to business networking conferences, the co-hosts are well-known faces among the business and entertainment elite.

As they often say, their program is designed to “inspire, encourage and uplift,” and that is certainly what it does. We wish them the best in the coming years, and in their new partnership with Damascus TV.

About the Treva and Kevin Show

The Treva and Kevin Show is an inspirational Christ-centered television show that reaches the masses and gets your day going with powerful messages. From recording artists to community advocates and even business leaders, The Treva and Kevin Show promote them all. Based and generally taped in Nashville, TN the show has a large captivating audience with viewers throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and parts of Georgia.