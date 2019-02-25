Ad
News Ticker

Monday – February 25, 2019

February 25, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 25th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityTriumphant Quartet, LeFevre Quartet, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Vote on the Chart Here

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
17
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(5)
2
5
19
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
3
3
8
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
3
4
7
15
 All My Hope Gold City
4
5
9
8
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
5
6
6
8
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
6
7
2
23
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
2
8
8
17
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
9
4
20
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
2
10
12
12
 Love HIGHROAD
10
11
11
7
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
11
12
17
6
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
12
13
13
5
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
13
14
14
8
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
14
15
15
16
 By & By Hoppers
15
16
16
6
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
16
17
10
21
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
4
18
18
3
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
18
19
19
4
 Still Sisters
19
20
20
6
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
20
21
23
3
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
21
22
22
16
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
22
23
31
3
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
23
24
32
3
 Lord Knows Old Paths
24
25
25
4
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
25
26
26
6
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
26
27
21
23
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
28
34
2
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
28
29
29
2
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
29
30
30
5
 Shouting In the Middle of My Storm Jordan Family Band
30
31
24
22
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
32
27
27
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
33
33
2
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
33
34
28
26
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
35
35
4
 He’s Making Me Amber Nelon Thompson
35
36
*
1
 I Pray Everyday Taylors
36
37
37
14
 Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will Master’s Voice
23
38
38
3
 One of These Mornings Avenue Trio
38
39
39
4
 He Set Me Free Sunday Drive
36
40
*
1
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes