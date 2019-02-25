Monday – February 25, 2019

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 25th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, Triumphant Quartet, LeFevre Quartet, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
17
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(5)
|
2
|
5
|
19
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
15
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
4
|
5
|
9
|
8
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
8
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
23
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
8
|
8
|
17
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
20
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
2
|
10
|
12
|
12
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
7
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
11
|
12
|
17
|
6
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
5
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
8
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
16
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
6
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
16
|
17
|
10
|
21
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
4
|
18
|
18
|
3
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
4
|Still
|Sisters
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
6
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
3
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
16
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
22
|
23
|
31
|
3
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
23
|
24
|
32
|
3
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
4
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
6
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
27
|
21
|
23
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
28
|
34
|
2
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
2
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
5
|Shouting In the Middle of My Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
31
|
24
|
22
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
32
|
27
|
27
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
33
|
33
|
2
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
33
|
34
|
28
|
26
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
35
|
35
|
4
|He’s Making Me
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|I Pray Everyday
|Taylors
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
14
|Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will
|Master’s Voice
|
23
|
38
|
38
|
3
|One of These Mornings
|Avenue Trio
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
4
|He Set Me Free
|Sunday Drive
|
36
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
