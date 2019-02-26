A Brilliant Thought???? Maybe Not, But It’s True

With everything happening in this country today, we have to stop and wonder what in the world is going on. For several generations now, the only thought is “What is in this for me? What can the government do for me… right now”. There is no thought about how actions done today will effect our children or even our grandchildren. The only thought in these younger generations is I want it for me and I want it now. The Liberals are running around saying “Let’s kill babies no matter what, inside or outside the womb”. The Senate Democrats couldn’t even get any support to pass the bill protecting babies after birth. Television stars are saying and doing things that stir up racial tensions for how it can benefit their bank account. People today are calling things that are good evil, and things that are evil good. I think there is something in the Bible about that.

This nation that was once a great Christian nation with strong morals and love for one another, has lost it’s Christian way and is full of hatred towards each other. How can this be?

I have said this before, but it bares restating. As the Church goes, so goes the world and especially this nation we call America. Tolerance is a tricky thing. It sounds wonderful, just letting everybody do their thing. The church has lost it’s way and is tolerant of everything. The church (Christians) were tolerant when they took prayer out of schools, the church was tolerant when when they took the Ten Commandments out of public displays, and yes the church was silent when racial inequality was happening. Now the church is silent about abortion, homosexuality and a host of other things.

The fact is that the church today is afraid to call sin what it is, SIN. The church today has accepted Bible translations that leave out any reference to blood, and totally leave out many scriptures all together. We go to ballgames and hoot and holler, but if any emotion is shown in church services, we are looked down upon and called radicals.

If we want to see this nation turned around, then lets go to the source that can help us. There is a great big GOD who loves us and cares about this nation. Only HE is the source that can help us.

2 Chronicles 7:14 – If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

There is a whole sermon in that verse, but I’ll stop here and say. It’s not the sinner who is going to change this world for the better. We already see what this world has become because of the unlimited tolerance of the church. When the church finally adheres to this verse, we will finally see a revival that will turn this great nation around.

It’s past time for us to pray for our nation, pray for our President, and pray for the church.