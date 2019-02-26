Joy Holden Releases New Single “Under Water”

Spartanburg, SC – (February 25, 2019) – Up and coming Christian country musician and singer Joy Holden along with Heritage Communications, AG Publicity and MCR Music are pleased to announce the radio release this week of “Under Water,” one of the great cuts from As Long As You Breathe.

The country-flavored album is already being met with rave reviews. From the traditional Southern Gospel sound of “Healer in the House”, to the soulful title cut “As Long As You Breathe”, Joy shares a message of hope and restoration.

For this project, Joy has surrounded herself with some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry including Mike Caldwell (Music Director for the Pigeon Forge based Country Tonight show, and former Loretta Lynn Band member), Drummer Scotty Hawkins known for his work with country music icons, Reba McEntire and Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn fame. Valerie Midkiff and Heather Bennett of the popular Southern Gospel group Sisters provided the back-up vocals on “Under Water”.

Joy Holden, an experienced country music veteran is bringing her talent and expertise to the Christian Gospel arena. She has been described as a fresh modern sound in Christian music, with strong roots in Southern Gospel. Her sound is pure, rich and soulful, and her music inspires through both song and story.

Joy produced As Long As You Breathe in collaboration with Grammy award winning Producer/Engineer, Chris Latham, and BMI award winning singer-songwriter Monte Lane Allen. The album was engineered by Brad Phillips and Chris Latham.

To purchase As Long As You Breathe go to : https://joyholden.com/store/

To connect with Joy Holden just follow her on social media or the website.

To book Joy Holden email at: https://joyholden.com/ booking/

Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. Her version of “Blessed Assurance” from the album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years and was the most requested acapella gospel song.

Joy currently resides in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.