Lindsey Graham Celebrates 6th Homecoming

Estero, FL – Popular Christian singer and musician, Lindsey Graham, celebrated her sixth annual Naples Homecoming on February 6. The event, held at the First Baptist Church of Naples, was a complete success.

This year Lindsey was pleased to have special guest, Michael Booth. A native Floridian, Michael is part of the well-loved Southern Gospel group, the Booth Brothers. The talented singer performed as a soloist, and then collaborated on several songs with Lindsey. They performed a live version of her original song, Trust You, from her latest EP “Still, My Soul: Songs for Quiet Moments.” They also performed a duet of Lindsey’s current radio single, Safe, which features Michael.

Lindsey said of the event, “This was the first time hosting this event in the main sanctuary of my own home church. It was thrilling to have more than 1000 people there to celebrate with us, and to encounter the Lord through song, laughter, & testimony. It was a great night of worship, praise and redemption in the name of Jesus. We shared many laughs and many tears as we gathered to celebrate God and all He is doing in and through Lindsey Graham Ministries.”

This year Lindsey has been added to the line-up for the National Quartet Convention, one of Southern Gospel Music’s most prestigious events, held at the LaConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN. She will be performing on Wednesday evening, September 25.

About Lindsey Graham

Lindsey has shared the stage with many Gospel greats including The Crabb Family, The Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Isaacs, The Dixie Echoes, The Stamps, The Blackwoods, Kevin Spencer, Dennis Gwizdala, and Larry Ford. She participated in the 2007 Gaither Homecoming video Amazing Grace. Lindsey recently traveled full time with a southern gospel group, The Taylors. They made many appearances in North America, including NQC Mainstage 2012, as well as Sweden and Northern Ireland.

Through her continued classical vocal studies, Lindsey performs for the Naples Opera Society of Naples, Florida. In 2011, she traveled to Europe as a guest soloist of the Bach Ensemble of Naples, Florida. For three consecutive seasons Lindsey sang the National Anthem and the Canadian Anthem for the Boston Red Sox spring training games in Ft. Myers, FL. Lindsey is a studied pianist and flutist, incorporating both into her ministry. A 2005 graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN, she received a Bachelors of Music and was also inducted as a member of the Pi Kappa Lambda National Music Honor Society based upon GPA and staff member recommendation. Lindsey completed a Masters of Arts in Religion with an emphasis in Worship Studies from Liberty University in 2012 and in May of 2018 she received her Doctorate of Worship Studies from Liberty University’s School of Music.

Singing Christian music is extremely vital to Lindsey as she is eager to uplift and excited to share the love of Jesus with others. Her ambition is “to reach the lost and encourage believers in the Lord.”