Tim Lovelace Releases Bluegrass EP

Nashville, TN (March 1, 2019) – Comedian Tim Lovelace is brewing a new sound for Bluegrass fans looking for a laugh! Get out your favorite mug and prepare to fill up on The Bluegrass Sessions: Living In A Coffee World, available now on all digital music platforms.

Tim Lovelace, Billboard Top 10 comedian, set out to merge two of his favorite things, his crystal clean comedy and his love of Bluegrass music. The Bluegrass Sessions: Living In A Coffee World is a special digital release of four of Lovelace’s most popular original comedy songs done Bluegrass style! The title track and first single from the project features the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, and seasoned artist Darrell Webb. Together Vincent and Webb join Lovelace to create the classic vocal sound recognizable to all Bluegrass fans while delivering an unmatched brand of comedy. Be sure to listen through to the end of this track for an unfiltered, unscripted Tim Lovelace belly laugh!

The Bluegrass Sessions: Living In A Coffee World, produced by Darrell Webb, Wayne Haun and Tim Lovelace was recorded at NoraBelle Studio (Sevierville, TN). It is a StowTown Records release and Tim’s first venture into the Bluegrass world, even though he has firm roots in the genre. Lovelace said, “I am overjoyed to have two of the greatest vocalists and instrumentalists in Bluegrass today on these songs. To have the talented Darrell Webb singing tenor above me and the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, singing above Darrell, I thought I would have to stand on an apple crate just to sing under them! We had too much fun with these songs, and I hope everyone has a laugh with us!”

Webb enthusiastically shares, “I’ve been a fan of Tim’s for a long time, and when I found out he wanted to do a Bluegrass project I was all in. I knew how much fun it would be, and I was really looking forward to making some great music with Tim.”

StowTown Records executive, Nate Goble, shares, “We are excited to be releasing Tim Lovelace’s Bluegrass Sessions EP. Tim is so talented; from his musicianship to songwriting abilities, his stage presence to his approachability off stage, you’re just beginning to see what this guy can do. Tim’s brand of clean comedy is second to none!”

“Living In A Coffee World” is followed by “Mercurochrome,” featuring Webb (banjo, guitar, mandolin) and resonator guitar great, Matt Leadbetter. This upbeat, barnburner-style tune will bring tears to your eyes and possibly stir up some “painful” memories.

“Some Assembly Required” is a hilarious take on Christmas morning that will resonate with parents young and old. Stephen Burwell, a rising star among fiddle players on the Bluegrass circuit, provides all the swing you’ll need to get your hands to clapping.

“What Happened To Tomatoes” will strike a chord with farmers, gardeners and anyone who appreciates simple Southern food. Webb kicks it off with some sassy mandolin, and five-time national banjo champion, Gary “Biscuit” Davis, chimes in with a healthy portion of his signature sound. As an added bonus, Lovelace casts the Queen of Bluegrass again here in a starring role as the no-nonsense cashier. Vincent’s vocals were recorded at Adventure Studios in Hermitage, TN.

The Bluegrass Sessions: Living in a Coffee World is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident and is available at digital media outlets worldwide. Broadcasters can download the Bluegrass version of the “Living in a Coffee World” single on AirplayDirect at https://bit.ly/2Tn2bBs.

ABOUT TIM LOVELACE

As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, Tim Lovelace is a nationally sought-after storyteller and musician who is described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. This StowTown Records recording artist is the host of the national TV hit, “The Music City Show,” aired weekly on eight syndicated networks, including NRB, Heartland and UPtv. Tim’s guests on the show include Bluegrass acts such as Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Little Roy and Lizzy, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, to name a few. His award-winning musical talents, coupled with his family-friendly humor, have people of all ages laughing their ribs loose! He uses humor to motivate and inspire by uniquely delivering life lessons. He also has an extraordinary way of weaving songs into his stage performance as he masterfully displays his musical abilities on piano, guitar and harmonica. Tim’s chart-topping comedy songs are aired nationwide. His comedy has been featured in videos that have garnered both gold and platinum sales awards.

LINKS:

www.timlovelace.com

www.facebook.com/ comediantimlovelace

www.twitter.com/timlovelace

www.instagram.com/ timlovelacecomedy/

www.youtube.com/ TimLovelaceComedy