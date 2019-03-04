Monday – March 4, 2019

Ad
March 4, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 26th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityTriumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(6)
2
4
16
 All My Hope Gold City
2
3
3
9
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
3
4
5
9
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
4
5
8
18
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
6
6
9
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
6
7
2
20
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
8
11
8
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
8
9
10
3
 Love HIGHROAD
9
10
13
6
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
10
11
18
4
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
11
12
16
7
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
12
13
12
7
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
12
14
14
9
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
14
15
15
17
 By & By Hoppers
15
16
20
7
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
16
17
25
5
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
17
18
9
21
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
2
19
23
4
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
19
20
7
24
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
2
21
19
5
 Still Sisters
19
22
24
4
 Lord Knows Old Paths
22
23
28
3
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
23
24
29
3
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
24
25
33
3
 We’l Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
25
26
32
28
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
27
21
4
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
21
28
22
17
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
22
29
40
2
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
29
30
27
24
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
31
*
1
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
31
32
17
22
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
4
33
36
2
 I Pray Everyday Taylors
33
34
26
7
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
26
35
34
27
 Little Is Much Michael English
3
36
31
23
 Longing For Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
3
37
30
6
 Shouting In the Middle of the Storm Jordan Family Band
30
38
38
4
 One of These Mornings Avenue Trio
38
39
*
1
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
39
40
**
24
 The Thing About a Valley Steve Ladd
22
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

