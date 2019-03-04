Monday – March 4, 2019

LeFevre Quartet holds on to the #1 this week with the fan-favorite “Revival.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 26th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, Triumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
2
|
4
|
16
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
9
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
9
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
18
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
9
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
20
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
8
|
11
|
8
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
3
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
6
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
10
|
11
|
18
|
4
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
16
|
7
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
12
|
13
|
12
|
7
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
9
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
17
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
7
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
16
|
17
|
25
|
5
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
17
|
18
|
9
|
21
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
2
|
19
|
23
|
4
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
19
|
20
|
7
|
24
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
21
|
19
|
5
|Still
|Sisters
|
19
|
22
|
24
|
4
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
22
|
23
|
28
|
3
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
23
|
24
|
29
|
3
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
24
|
25
|
33
|
3
|We’l Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
25
|
26
|
32
|
28
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
27
|
21
|
4
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
28
|
22
|
17
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
22
|
29
|
40
|
2
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
29
|
30
|
27
|
24
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
31
|
*
|
1
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
31
|
32
|
17
|
22
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
4
|
33
|
36
|
2
|I Pray Everyday
|Taylors
|
33
|
34
|
26
|
7
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
35
|
34
|
27
|Little Is Much
|Michael English
|
3
|
36
|
31
|
23
|Longing For Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
3
|
37
|
30
|
6
|Shouting In the Middle of the Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
38
|
38
|
4
|One of These Mornings
|Avenue Trio
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
39
|
40
|
**
|
24
|The Thing About a Valley
|Steve Ladd
|
22
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
