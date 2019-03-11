Daywind Music Group along with Abraham Productions, Inc. Announce DVD Release for Beyond Amazing Tour

The Beyond Amazing Tour commenced in Yadkinville, NC on December 30, 2018. The multi-city tour features Brian Free & Assurance, Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, Emily Ann Roberts and Evangelist, C.T. Townsend. The tour is described as one of the biggest and most powerful tours in the history of Gospel Music. In addition to the roster of incredible talent, the Wilmington Celebration Choir performs behind each artist.

The DVD showcases all of the incredible talent from the tour including a powerful message from C.T. Townsend. The unique blend of artists on this tour collaboration is something special rarely experienced in Christian music.

The spring tour is kicking off this weekend making a stop at Fairview Baptist Church in Corryton, TN on Sunday evening. The DVD is set to release on March 15, 2019. The tour will be celebrating the DVD release at the Rice Memorial Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC on March 15.

Abraham Productions, Inc. is known for its multi-day events like Singing In The Sun in Myrtle Beach, SC; the Gatlinburg Gathering in Gatlinburg, TN; and its annual Crystal Caribbean Cruise.

“We have wanted to do a tour like this for some time,” says Ray Flynn, President of Abraham Productions, Inc. “Brian Free is the most awarded tenor in the history of gospel music; Karen Peck’s music has taken her to the Grammy’s 5 times and she has 6 Dove Awards; Joseph Habedank’s music has also taken him to the Grammy’s and he has been awarded the Southern Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year for the last two years; and, after being runner up on The Voice, Emily Ann Roberts has been blessing gospel music audiences with her music and godly anointing. Then when you add evangelist C.T. Townsend, it takes this tour to a level unmatched and gives a focus on blessing the masses while reaching the lost.”

For more information on the BEYOND AMAZING Tour contact Abraham Productions,Inc. at abrahamproductions.net or call 888-238-6858.

For more information about the BEYOND AMAZING DVD visit daywind.com