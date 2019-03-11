Dottie Leonard Miller Honored by GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame Induction

NASHVILLE, TN (March 1, 2019) – Earlier this week, the Gospel Music Association (GMA) revealed this year’s GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees and other honorees to be feted at the GMA Honors & Hall of Fame Ceremony on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville, TN.

Dorothy Leonard Miller, founder, president, and chief executive officer of New Day Christian Distributors and Daywind Music Group, was named to the 2019 GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame class. The induction caps off the 40-year career of one of the most innovative and visionary executives in Christian and Gospel music history.

Dorothy Leonard Miller started New Day Christian Distributors in 1981, after beginning her career with Calvary Records and Windchime Records. She sold music from the garage of her home to Christian retailers across the United States and was instrumental in the growth of sheet music, accompaniment tracks, Gospel music, and other Christian products through companies she created and ministries she supported. New Day and its sister company Daywind Music Group are multi-faceted publishing, production, marketing, and distribution companies that have become a vital part of the Christian products industry. Countless singers have reached millions through their use of Daywind Soundtracks to sing today’s current hits and the standards of the church, and millions more have been touched through the ministries of Daywind’s family of artists. Additionally, Leonard Miller is one of the first female business owners or executives ever honored at this level in any genre of the music industry. “I feel so honored to be included among this incredibly talented and successful group of inductees,” said Leonard Miller. “I accept this honor as a vessel through whom God has performed wondrous works. Building these companies along with the efforts of talented and dedicated co-workers was a labor of love. Achieving this honor is particularly gratifying as a woman in music and business. I hope I can be an example to other women striving to achieve success on the business side of the music industry. Put God first and all else will follow.”

Dorothy Leonard Miller will be inducted into the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame alongside artists Tramaine Hawkins, Don Moen, and Janet Paschal.