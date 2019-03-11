Gordon Mote Garners 2019 Academy Of Country Music Nomination for Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN— The Academy of Country Music recently announced that New Haven Records artist Gordon Mote has again been nominated for Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year. Mote is already a three-time recipient of this award. This honor follows Mote’s recent Grammy Award nomination for his latest album, LOVE LOVE LOVE, for “Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year.”

Gordon expressed his joy in a social media message to his fans: “I’m so grateful to have been nominated again for the piano/keyboard player of the year by the Academy of Country Music. What an honor to be in a category with such great musicians, and people. I’m very thankful that God has given me a gift for music that enables me to be a part of such a rich music community. Congratulations to all who were nominated!”

Lee Greenwood became the first of many popular entertainers with whom Gordon has shared the stage over the past three decades, including Trisha Yearwood, Porter Wagoner, Bill Gaither & the Gaither Vocal Band, and most recently, popular Southern Gospel quartet, Canton Junction. In addition to touring with these legendary musicians, Gordon has enjoyed an illustrious solo career. His eleven solo albums have blended Country, pop, and Gospel influences to earn multiple Dove and Grammy nominations.

For any other aspiring musician, these blessings would be more than enough. But Gordon is also one of Nashville’s most sought-after studio musicians. His big break came when fellow keyboardist Hargus “Pig” Robbins (who also happens to be blind) asked Mote to fill in for him on a session for Country superstar Alan Jackson. That recording session yielded Jackson’s iconic 9/11 tribute song, “Where Were You When the World Stopped Turning?” Mote’s keyboard genius has since graced recordings by Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Martina McBride, Bob Seger, Rascal Flatts, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, Josh Turner, Darius Rucker and Alison Krauss, just to name a few.

New Haven Records president Ken Harding is thrilled as well: “Not only is Gordon one of the most talented musicians and singers I’ve ever known, he also has an unquenchable passion to use his art to make his world a better place. New Haven Records is honored to be his partner in this musical mission.”

The 54TH Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 8 PM (ET/PT) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

CD on Amazon

MP3 on Amazon

MP3 on iTunes

ABOUT GORDON MOTE

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote began playing piano at the age of three. Ever since, he’s been using his God-given musical talents to write and record songs that reflect his faith. After graduating from Nashville’s Belmont University with honors, Mote was asked to join Lee Greenwood’s band. Since then, Mote has become an in-demand concert and studio musician playing, touring and recording with some of Country and Gospel music’s biggest artists, including Porter Wagoner, the Gaither Vocal Band, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood and Alan Jackson, among others. Moreover, Mote has also been a long-running guest on numerous Gaither Homecoming tours. Throughout his career, Mote has garnered three Academy of Country Music Awards, multiple Music Row Magazine Instrumentalist of the Year Awards, numerous Dove Award nominations and two GRAMMY® nominations. For more information, go to www.gordonmote.com.

ABOUT NEW HAVEN RECORDS

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing and film companies focusing on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s products are serviced to Christian retail through Provident Music Distribution and to the mainstream marketplace through SONY Distribution. For more information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com.