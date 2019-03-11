Ad
Monday – March 11, 2019

March 11, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City claims the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their latest release, “All My Hope.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 27th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityTriumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
17
 All My Hope Gold City
1
2
4
10
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
2
3
3
10
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
3
4
1
19
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(6)
5
5
19
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
6
6
10
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
6
7
12
8
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
7
8
8
9
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
8
9
13
8
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
9
10
10
7
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
10
11
11
5
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
11
12
9
14
 Love HIGHROAD
9
13
7
21
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
14
14
10
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
14
15
15
18
 By & By Hoppers
15
16
16
8
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
16
17
17
6
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
17
18
22
5
 Lord Knows Old Paths
18
19
19
5
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
19
20
18
22
 Mercy & Love Collingsworth Family
2
21
21
6
 Still Sisters
19
22
25
4
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
22
23
23
4
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
23
24
24
4
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
24
25
29
3
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
25
26
20
25
 Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You Kingdom Heirs
2
27
27
5
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
21
28
28
18
 Garden of Grace Misty Freeman
22
29
33
3
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
29
30
26
29
 I Know I’ll Be There Karen Peck & New River
1(4)
31
31
2
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
31
32
39
2
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
32
33
*
1
 God of Every Momen Zane & Donna King
33
34
34
8
 That Wonderful Day Soul’d Out
26
35
30
25
 You Chose To Be My Friend Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
1(2)
36
32
23
 I Want to Praise Him 11th Hour
4
37
37
7
 Shouting In the Middle of the Storm Jordan Family Band
30
38
38
5
 One of These Mornings Avenue Trio
38
39
*
1
 Love All Day Long Nelons
39
40
*
1
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

