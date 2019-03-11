Monday – March 11, 2019

Gold City claims the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their latest release, “All My Hope.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 27th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, Triumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
17
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
10
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
10
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
19
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
5
|
5
|
19
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
10
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
6
|
7
|
12
|
8
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
9
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
8
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
7
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
5
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
14
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
9
|
13
|
7
|
21
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
14
|
14
|
10
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
18
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
8
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
6
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
17
|
18
|
22
|
5
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
5
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
19
|
20
|
18
|
22
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
2
|
21
|
21
|
6
|Still
|Sisters
|
19
|
22
|
25
|
4
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
4
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
23
|
24
|
24
|
4
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
24
|
25
|
29
|
3
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
25
|
26
|
20
|
25
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
27
|
27
|
5
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
28
|
28
|
18
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
22
|
29
|
33
|
3
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
29
|
30
|
26
|
29
|I Know I’ll Be There
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(4)
|
31
|
31
|
2
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
31
|
32
|
39
|
2
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
32
|
33
|
*
|
1
|God of Every Momen
|Zane & Donna King
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
8
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
35
|
30
|
25
|You Chose To Be My Friend
|Jason Crabb (with Gary LeVox)
|
1(2)
|
36
|
32
|
23
|I Want to Praise Him
|11th Hour
|
4
|
37
|
37
|
7
|Shouting In the Middle of the Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
38
|
38
|
5
|One of These Mornings
|Avenue Trio
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
