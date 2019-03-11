Rod Treme of Paul’s Journey Makes Major Announcement

After 42 years of Ministry, Rod Treme announces his personal retirement and also the retirement of Paul’s Journey at the end of 2019.
Rod says; “We’ve had a great run! We’ve had the awesome privilege to serve God all these many years all across this country and other countries around the world! We have sung on some of the biggest stages in Gospel Music and have received many awards down through the years and for all of that I am truly thankful, but even more important to me is that we have literally seen 1000s of people ask Jesus into their hearts down through the years and for that I am truly honored and grateful that God would allow us to serve Him in capacity all these many years!”
The group still has some dates available in 2019 but will not be scheduling anything past 2019. If you would like to have Paul’s Journey at your church or concert venue please contact them at 936-333-0174 or email them at info@paulsjourneymusic.com.
