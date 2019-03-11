Sherry Anne Honored As Keynote Speaker & Artist For Family Life’s Annual Singles Conference

Franklin, TN (March 5, 2019) – “Sherry Anne was the keynote speaker for three days at Family Life’s Annual Singles Conference held at the Watson Homestead Conference & Retreat Center in Painted Post, NY. Sherry Anne spent three days sharing her life story, important and inspiring Biblical perspectives and her music.
Family Life’s radio network airs on nearly 70 radio outlets as well as online and their organization continually coordinates events, conferences and concerts with the purpose of providing encouragement and Biblical teaching for matters within the home, family and spreading the Gospel.
Sherry Anne commented after the event, “It was an honor to share with others the joy of living a fulfilling single life in Christ. Family Life is such a wonderful organization, they put on so many great events throughout the year. I was very grateful and thrilled to be a part of this event!”
For more information or to see future calendar events for Sherry Anne please visit: SherryAnne.com
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
