Sherry Anne Honored As Keynote Speaker & Artist For Family Life’s Annual Singles Conference

Franklin, TN (March 5, 2019) – “Sherry Anne was the keynote speaker for three days at Family Life’s Annual Singles Conference held at the Watson Homestead Conference & Retreat Center in Painted Post, NY. Sherry Anne spent three days sharing her life story, important and inspiring Biblical perspectives and her music.

Family Life’s radio network airs on nearly 70 radio outlets as well as online and their organization continually coordinates events, conferences and concerts with the purpose of providing encouragement and Biblical teaching for matters within the home, family and spreading the Gospel.

Sherry Anne commented after the event, “It was an honor to share with others the joy of living a fulfilling single life in Christ. Family Life is such a wonderful organization, they put on so many great events throughout the year. I was very grateful and thrilled to be a part of this event!”

