Triumphant Quartet Releases Highly Anticipated Project – Yes

Nashville, TN (March 15, 2019) – StowTown Records artist Triumphant Quartet, 10-time Singing News Fan Awards Traditional Male Quartet of the Year, has released their newest project, which is already receiving rave reviews. With the success of not two, but three hit singles on their previous release, the bar was set high, songs were carefully chosen and production was well-planned. The result is Yes, which is available at retail and digital outlets worldwide today via Sony/Provident Distribution.

Produced by Gordon Mote and Wayne Haun, Yes includes new songs from today’s top songwriters and in true Triumphant fashion, displays a wide range of styles, from Southern to CCM. “Triumphant Quartet really understands their audience as well as anyone I’ve ever worked with,” shares Gordon. “They came to us with songs and a vision, and it was up to me and Wayne to help them achieve the goals they set.” With a killer band of musicians and great songs, they were easily on their way to success. All they needed to add was fun. Gordon continues, “We had a blast in the studio! These guys are so funny, and it wasn’t a chore to hang out with them. We just happened to get some work done while having a great time.”

Having two of Nashville’s biggest names at the helm of Yes was not only a big deal for Triumphant Quartet, but was also a privilege for the producers themselves. “I’ve been working with Gordon for almost 20 years,” reflects Wayne Haun. “Producing with Gordon is something I rarely get to do, but it is always a career highlight. The collaboration and exchange of ideas, coupled with the freedom Triumphant gave us to be creators, was remarkable on this album.”

Fans got a taste of the fantastic collaboration on this album when the first single, “Even Me,” was sent to radio in November 2018. It quickly debuted on the Singing News Top 80 Chart and currently sits in the top 20. The lyric video for “Even Me” has garnered high praise from fans since its release around the same time. You can see that video on YouTube HERE.

Group baritone and songwriter Scotty Inman summed up the heart of the quartet, “The album Yes is a culmination of the last few years of touring and listening to people share their hearts with us. These songs were written and/or selected from those moments. Our prayer is that listeners will be encouraged and refreshed by our efforts.”

TRACK LISTING:

Going There

Even Me

Eye of the Storm

Yes

What He’s Done For Me

Give You All the Glory

Joy

A Little Bit

All Things Good

Only God Knows

We Believe

ABOUT TRIUMPHANT QUARTET:

From their beginnings at the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN, in 2003, Triumphant Quartet has shown what consistency and quality look like in Gospel Music. Their smooth harmonies and rich quartet sound quickly gained national attention, creating a demand for concert appearances outside of their home theater. In 2008, they left the theater to take their music on the road nationally. As the recipients of multiple fan and industry awards, Triumphant has also achieved great success on radio. They excel in diversity and expand their musical borders to a wide variety of styles that are enjoyed by church audiences and music lovers of all ages. Audience goers find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged and uplifted, but most of all, they walk away having had the gospel message presented to them in a powerful way. Jesus Christ is Triumphant Quartet’s focus, and it is their hope that many will receive Christ as their Lord and Savior, because He is the reason they sing. LINKS:

www.triumphantquartet.com

www.facebook.com/ TriumphantQuartet/

www.twitter.com/ TheTriumphantQt

www.instagram.com/ triumphantquartet/

www.youtube.com/channel/ UCBLLbxTomiUSruFmmW7idWA

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.