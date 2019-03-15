Ad
HIGHROAD Receives Two ICMA Award Nominations

March 15, 2019

Nashville, Tenn –Award winning Christian recording group HIGHROAD will be vying for the top spot in two categories at the 2019 Inspirational Country Music Association Awards. The group is nominated for Inspirational Bluegrass Artist Of The Year and Music Video Of The Year for “Christ My Hope, My Glory”.

The live award show will be held on April 4, 2019 at The Grand Ole Opry house in Nashville, and will be hosted by Megan Alexander and John Schneider.  There will be special performances by Kevin Rowe & The Prodigal Sons, Midsouth, Rosemary Siemens, Chris Golden, and more.

Group member Kristen Bearfield said, “Thank you to the ICMA for believing in us, and a huge thanks to all our fans for their continued love and support. We are truly honored. To God be the glory, always!”

HIGHROAD’s current video is available for viewing on the group’s YouTube.

About HIGHROAD
In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HighRoad, an award-winning group from Nashville, have always preferred the road less traveled.

Since Sarah Davison founded the group in 2010, she and bandmates Kristen Bearfield (mandolin, guitar, banjo, vocals), Kinsey Kapfhammer (guitar, vocals) and Lauren Conklin (fiddle) have already garnered six SGM Scoops Diamond Award nominations and an Absolutely Gospel Music Female Group of the Year award. In 2017 the single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year. They regularly perform at leading Gospel music events including the Gatlinburg Gathering, Myrtle Beach’s Singing In The Sun and the National Quartet Convention.

Members have appeared on Gaither Homecoming Videos with Bradley Walker as well as played with Jimmy Fortune (Statler Brothers), Vince Gill, Chris Young, Mark Wills, and Emily Ann Roberts from The Voice.

