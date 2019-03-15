Josh Feemster Departs Legacy Five – Group Seeking Tenor

NASHVILLE, TN (March 13, 2019) — Legacy Five has announced that its tenor, Josh Feemster has submitted his resignation. Legacy Five will continue its tour this spring as they seek to fill the tenor position.

“We are thankful to Josh for his years of service to our ministry,” says Scott Fowler. “We all wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Legacy Five is currently taking applications to fill the tenor position. Applicants are encouraged to submit a video of themselves singing a song in the tenor range to Scott Fowler at scottfowler@legacyfive.com or via Facebook to Legacy Five.

