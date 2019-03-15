NQC Acquires Lake Country Jubilee Concert Series

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – announced today that it has acquired the Lake Country Jubilee concert series in Terrell, Texas, beginning in January 2020. Lake Country Jubilee is a concert series founded by Texas promoters Harold and Jean Marshall that has been serving the East Dallas area, and drawing attendees from a much larger area, for 28 years. Recently, NQC and LCJ came to terms on NQC being able to continue this very successful series into the future. PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (March 13, 2019) –– the– announced today that it has acquired theconcert series in Terrell, Texas, beginning in January 2020. Lake Country Jubilee is a concert series founded by Texas promotersandthat has been serving the East Dallas area, and drawing attendees from a much larger area, for 28 years. Recently, NQC and LCJ came to terms on NQC being able to continue this very successful series into the future.

“Lake Country Jubilee has been an important concert series for our industry for many years, “ states Clarke Beasley, Executive Vice President of the National Quartet Convention. “We look forward to continuing the great work Harold and his late wife Jean have done for Gospel Music in the Dallas Metroplex area.”

“I would like to thank Clarke Beasley, the NQC Board of Directors, and Dean Hopper for making this all possible,” says Harold Marshall. “I look forward to doing everything in my power to make this a success for the NQC, our loyal fans, and for our Lord. It’s been a wonderful journey for Jean, and me.”

The Lake Country Jubilee series consist of approximately 6 concerts per year featuring around 14 artists per year. Harold Marshall will continue to operate the series in 2019 with NQC assuming ownership and management in 2020.