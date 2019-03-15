Tamra Gaches Joins Staff at Song Garden Music Group

Song Garden Music Group is excited to announce the addition of Tamra Gaches to their office staff. We are thrilled to welcome Tamra to Song Garden as our Administrator, and are honored to have her contributing to “The Garden”.

Tamra brings a incredible wealth of knowledge and ability to our day to day operations. She previously served as the Administrator for a Nashville label for more than 4 years, which included handling the day to day office operations, Artist Relations, Publishing, and Radio Promotions. Following that she served 14 years as the Administrator for a local Funeral company that owns several funeral homes and cemeteries in the Nashville area.

“Her level of expertise is simply incredible and I can’t begin to explain how excited I am to have her working with me side by side” says Gus Gaches, Director of Song Garden Music. “I can’t tell you how many times in the past 3 years I have wished that I could have someone of her skill level to help on a day to day basis, and to see God open the door for that to happen is beyond amazing! Yes, I am biased because she is my wife, but I also know better than anyone how truly amazing she is and what she will bring to Song Garden and more importantly, what she will be able to do for our Artists!”

Tamra says “I am truly excited about this new journey that God has allowed me to take, and I am looking forward to working with and for our Family of Artists at Song Garden.”

We look forward to what Tamra will bring to our “Garden”, and a continued time of growth and harvest for our Artists.

