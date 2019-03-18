Chris Golden Receives Six ICMA Award Nominations

Nashville, Tenn – Popular Christian recording artist Chris Golden has been nominated in a staggering six categories at the 2019 Inspirational Country Music Association Awards. He is being considered for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musician of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year (for Grateful) and Producer of Year.

The live award show will be held on April 4, 2019 at The Grand Ole Opry house in Nashville, and will be hosted by Megan Alexander and John Schneider. There will be special performances by Jo Dee Messina, Kevin Rowe & The Prodigal Sons, Midsouth, and more. Chris is also scheduled to perform at the live show.

Chris stated, “I have so much to be grateful for. I’ve been on that stage countless times as a sideman, but this will only be my second time as a solo artist. It is always special to be recognized by your peers.”

Chris is also slated to appear on the popular show Larry’s Country Diner, taping April 3 in Nashville, Tennessee. The prolific performer has a single and video out now from his upcoming project Grateful.

Award winning Nashville journalist, Deborah Evans Price said of Chris’s single, ‘In the midst of all the craziness in the world, Chris Golden’s new song “Grateful” reminds us of a gentler time and the truly important things in life. Chris has never sounded better and his warm, evocative voice wrings every ounce of emotion out of the tender lyric. The video, shot at his family’s Alabama farm, is amazing too! Check it out!’

About Chris Golden

Born into Country music royalty, Chris began his musical career almost as soon as he could walk. As the son of The Oak Ridge Boys singer, William Golden, he has had big shoes to fill, but has always stood as a fine musician and performer in his own right. At the age of 15 he began touring on the Southern Gospel circuit, performing with various groups including the Telestials. His brother joined him on the road and they formed a group that recorded with Elektra/Asylum records, garnering a pop hit that stayed on the charts for eight weeks. Moving in and out of several bands, he used his talent as a musician, singer and eventually as a producer.

In 1995, Chris returned to his roots and began performing with The Oak Ridge Boys, and producing projects for clients such as Polygram and EMI Records. Chris worked with country-rock legends, The Flying Burrito Brothers, and in 2000 produced a CD Box Set for his father, William Lee Golden, titled My Life’s Work.

His recent solo work really showcases his unique and far-reaching talent as both a musician and a singer. He has released several critically acclaimed solo projects, garnering his first number one song in CASHBOX Magazine with ‘A Different Light’. Chris was named 2016 ‘Crossover Artist of the Year” by both Christian Voice Magazine and the ICGMA. 2017 brought another number one hit with his release “On The Sunny Banks.” Consistent from start to finish, he’s been on the 2018 charts with his hit “Less of Me.” Chris can also be heard on The Oakridge Boys latest CD’s From The Heart, Inconvenient Christmas, The Journey, and LIVE.

Chris states “Music is my life, my gift, my love. I feel like I would be turning my back on my calling if I didn’t keep doing this. I love and live to entertain.” He certainly has proved his dedication, his longevity and his passion for his craft and his calling.

Chris lives near Nashville with his children Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah.