Monday – March 18, 2019

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their latest release, “All My Hope.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 28th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, Triumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
18
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
11
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
11
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
7
|
9
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
4
|
5
|
8
|
10
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
11
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
9
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
7
|
8
|
4
|
20
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
9
|
10
|
8
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
6
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
15
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
9
|
12
|
5
|
20
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
13
|
18
|
6
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
11
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
15
|
19
|
6
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
9
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
7
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
17
|
18
|
15
|
19
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
15
|
19
|
13
|
22
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
20
|
21
|
7
|Still
|Sisters
|
20
|
21
|
24
|
5
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
5
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
5
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
23
|
24
|
20
|
23
|Mercy & Love
|Collingsworth Family
|
2
|
25
|
25
|
4
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
25
|
26
|
31
|
3
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
6
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
28
|
32
|
3
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
4
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
29
|
30
|
33
|
2
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
30
|
31
|
28
|
19
|Garden of Grace
|Misty Freeman
|
22
|
32
|
39
|
2
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
32
|
33
|
40
|
2
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
9
|That Wonderful Day
|Soul’d Out
|
26
|
35
|
*
|
1
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute Quartet
|
35
|
36
|
26
|
26
|Heaven Just Got Sweeter For You
|Kingdom Hiers
|
2
|
37
|
37
|
8
|Shouting In the Middle of the Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
38
|
38
|
6
|One of These Mornings
|Avenue Trio
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Glory to Glory
|Riley Harrison Clark
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
