UNDERSTANDING TO KNOW GOD

Jeremiah 9:23-24(a) Let not the wise boast of their wisdom or the strong boast of their strength or the rich boast of their riches, but let the one who boasts boast about this: that they have the understanding to know me…

What a scripture to put us in our place when we get too big for our britches!

When you watch television programming today, you have to wonder how much those folks paid for their education and knowledge to work in that particular industry and yet they seem to remain so ignorant in spite of all that education. It is one of the reasons our grandparents were not so enthusiastic to welcome television into their homes, because they had some sense that it would have the potential to break ALL the boundaries of decency by allowing foul language, sexual immorality, disrespect for others and a growing list of character flaws to creep into their lives.

Even the “news” channels have little or no respect for people these days. We trust that they should be very knowledgeable about the facts in representing the news story that they are reporting, but that is not always the case. It often seems that they are knowledgeable enough to turn things into a story to align with their own skewed viewpoint. It appears that they have no respect for the facts or for families involved in a particular story or even for the office of the President of the United States. While I may not agree with all that any of our presidents have done, God’s word says to pray for those who have authority over you. That is the right thing to do. If you are dissatisfied with that person holding the office of President, then we have the opportunity to cast our vote again and attempt to make a change. We may be disappointed again, but we must do the right thing by voting and praying. People, especially news outlets, should not be showing continual disrespect for the President.

Speaking of the educated yet ignorant, let’s not forget about Congress. It seems that they are getting paid for their ignorant, yet educated-sounding ideas. They are still debating over when human life begins. Oh, I can tell you the answer to that one and I only have a high school diploma. Jeremiah 1:5 says that Christ knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb. Anyone who would take a living, full term baby and rip it from its mother’s womb and then allow it to die from lack of medical attention is guilty of murder and should be accountable for such.

And let’s not forget the late night television “evangelist” with a Bible in one hand and a calculator in the other hand. They can tell the funniest stories, tickle those piano ivories and sing with a pretty good voice, but they seem to spend most of their air-time talking about what they love the most-money, money, money! If you send in what you have, you will receive a prayer cloth or a vial of holy water and you will be abundantly blessed. Don’t fall for those tricks or follow that man!!

Let me tell you of some great people who will probably never be known well enough to be on television and they probably don’t have a desire to be; however, they are some of the smartest people I know. They keep the wheels of this nation greased and going. Most have only a high school education, a few may have college, but many are blessed to have a talent and are among the working class people of the today. They may be a plumber, an electrician, a farmer, a housewife, a secretary, but most love this country and their community. They stand for the flag and the national anthem. They will kneel for the cross, attend church and take their family with them. They pay taxes and work hard every day. Most love the Lord and acknowledge Him as Savior. Now that’s what I call smart!

I love education and wish that I had more of it; however, education without wisdom and common sense will put us where we are today with a need to understand who God is. Let us all pray for wisdom and understanding.