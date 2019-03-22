NQC Announces Original Television Series

NQC – the National Quartet Convention – has announced they are producing an original television series called, NQC’s American Gospel. The program will be hosted by Gerald Wolfe and Joseph Habedank and feature main stage performances from the 2018 National Quartet Convention. The program will have a featured artist for each episode, with that artist being interviewed by Matt Fouch of Legacy Five. Each episode will also feature a segment from the 2018 Gospel Music Hymn Sing. PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (March 22, 2019) –– the– has announced they are producing an original television series called,. The program will be hosted byandand feature main stage performances from the 2018 National Quartet Convention. The program will have a featured artist for each episode, with that artist being interviewed by Matt Fouch of Legacy Five. Each episode will also feature a segment from the 2018 Gospel Music Hymn Sing.

The half hour program will be viewable on NQC’s on demand platforms which include the NQC YouTube Channel, NQCOnline, and Roku Channel, NQCTV. In addition, several television networks have expressed interest in carrying the program on varying days and times with varying launch dates.

“We are excited about this new series, “states Clarke Beasley, NQC’s Executive Vice President. “This program gives viewers the feeling that they are attending the Convention with many of the sites and sounds of the event visible on the program. We believe this will entice people to want to attend NQC in person.” NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was formed in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.