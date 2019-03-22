Ad
News Ticker

NQC Announces Original Television Series

March 22, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (March 22, 2019) – NQC – the National Quartet Convention – has announced they are producing an original television series called, NQC’s American Gospel. The program will be hosted by Gerald Wolfe and Joseph Habedank and feature main stage performances from the 2018 National Quartet Convention. The program will have a featured artist for each episode, with that artist being interviewed by Matt Fouch of Legacy Five. Each episode will also feature a segment from the 2018 Gospel Music Hymn Sing.
The half hour program will be viewable on NQC’s on demand platforms which include the NQC YouTube Channel, NQCOnline, and Roku Channel, NQCTV. In addition, several television networks have expressed interest in carrying the program on varying days and times with varying launch dates.
“We are excited about this new series, “states Clarke Beasley, NQC’s Executive Vice President. “This program gives viewers the feeling that they are attending the Convention with many of the sites and sounds of the event visible on the program.  We believe this will entice people to want to attend NQC in person.”
NQC – the National Quartet Convention – was formed in 1957 by gospel music legend and former backup vocalist for Elvis Presley, J.D. Sumner who co-produced the event with James Blackwood. The annual convention was moved in later years to Nashville, TN and then to Louisville, KY where it was held for 20 years.
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes