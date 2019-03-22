Grammy® Winners and Nominees Collaborate on Tim Menzies’ Upcoming New Day Records Release

Nashville, TN (MARCH 21, 2019) — Along with his fellow co-writers, musicians, engineers, and Grammy®-winning producer Ben Isaacs, Grammy®-nominee Tim Menzies was honored at an album preview party on February 24, at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, to celebrate the upcoming release of his latest project, His Name Is Jesus, the follow-up to his Grammy®-nominated album His Way Of Loving Me. His Name is Jesus features guest artists and Grammy® winners the Gaither Vocal Band, Vince Gill, and Rhonda Vincent, along with multiple Grammy® nominees Karen Peck and the Isaacs. The album features newly-written songs by Menzies along with classics like “Something About That Name” and “Walking In Jerusalem.” Menzies recently signed an exclusive recording agreement with New Day Records. “Joining the team at New Day Records is a natural fit for myself and this record,” said Menzies. “I am blessed beyond measure that the Lord has lead me to this team to release this special project. My prayer is that His Name Is Jesus will touch lives and encourage listeners to a deeper fellowship with Jesus Christ.” “We are honored to have an immensely-talented artist and songwriter like Tim Menzies on the New Day label,” added Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “Tim represents pure artistry at every level, and his heart is on fire for Christ.”

Menzies has released two straight Gospel music collections following a long career as a hit-making songwriter in country music with his songs being recorded by artists such as George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Kenny Rogers, John Conlee, Gene Watson, Shenandoah, Doug Stone, Diamond Rio, Tracy Lawrence, Shelby Lynne, Bryan White, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Mark Chestnutt, Randy Travis, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie, Trace Adkins, Josh Turner, The Bowling Family, and many others.

New Day Records is a division of Daywind Music Group and home to the Lefevre Quartet, Michael Combs, and newcomers, the Griffith Family. The label is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical and digital outlets.