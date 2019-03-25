Ad
Scott Howard Exits Legacy Five

March 25, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Culleoka, TN (March 25, 2019) — Scott Howard, longtime baritone for Legacy Five, has announced his retirement from the group.

“I’ve lived my dream,” he says. “I’ll never be able to express my gratitude to Scott Fowler, Roger Bennett, and the Lord for giving me the desire of my heart all those years ago to sing Southern Gospel music. I’ve had the opportunity to make lifelong friends, sing night after night to people all over the world about God’s love, and share the stage with the finest men in the industry. I am grateful beyond words for the privilege to do this for almost 20 years. However, seasons come and go, and for over a year now I have sensed this chapter coming to a close for myself and my family. Scott and I talked about it during this last year and he graciously gave me time and space to listen to the Lord and wait for His timing. Change is never easy for a group, either personally or financially. So, after discussion, Fowler and I both feel it will be better to coordinate my departure with that of Josh Feemster’s. I am hopeful it will ease the transitional costs and adjustments on Legacy Five as a whole.

“To all of you across the industry and to all the fans of Southern Gospel music who welcomed me with open arms and supported me all these years, THANK YOU! You all have been my second family—my road family! This is not goodbye, it’s just the closing of one chapter and the beginning of the next.”

Scott Fowler comments, “I could not have asked for a better man to have by my side for 20 years. Scott Howard is a man of impeccable character and has stood with me through some very difficult times in the life of Legacy Five. He is a rock and I have relied on him for more than I can tell you. I will miss him greatly, but I support him and his decision 100 percent.”

Scott will continue on the road with Legacy Five for the next few weeks as transitions are made. He plans to truly “retire” for a few weeks before joining Danley Sound Labs, assisting and developing clients with audio needs.

