SGMA Receives The Harold Timmons Collection

Southern Gospel Music Association Receives The Harold Timmons Collection

10,000 items donated to establish research library

Hendersonville, TN – The Southern Gospel Music Association is pleased to announce the acquisition of a massive Gospel Music collection from Harold Timmons of Nashville, TN. The collection consists of nearly 10,000 items procured over his 65-year association with the genre. This important contribution will form the foundation of the SGMA Research Library soon to be established.

The Timmons collection contains 19th century song books and original recordings dating back to the 1920’s and includes the best available copy of nearly 80% of releases by the major artists of the genre since its inception. In response to receiving this significant gift, SGMA President, Arthur Rice, stated: “We’ve always wanted a great library and a collection of artifacts. The SGMA looks forward to Harold’s collection, his knowledge, and that of his associates. Not only will this be good for our organization, it will be good for artists and fans as well, and anyone wanting to research anything related to Southern Gospel Music. We look forward to this new endeavor.”

Mr. Timmons commented, “I wanted the collection to be displayed, and available for research and for me to be able to continue to be involved with this work as long as physically able.” He continues, “The SGMA now has the possibility of developing a comprehensive historical online database. My long-term goal is that a song may be researched as a recording, video, or printed music, and every reference contained within the library will be displayed. A large percentage of the materials are already cataloged, and I’m encouraged to know that effort will continue through the new SGMA Research Library.”

Harold Timmons is recognized as a touring musician with The Hemphills and Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees The Chuck Wagon Gang. He is also well known for the large exhibit that he operated at various music festivals, including 38 consecutive years at the National Quartet Convention where he provided fans the opportunity to peruse and purchase classic Gospel recordings and collectibles. His recent effort includes the establishment and management of “We Love Our Southern Gospel Music History,” which is a Facebook page and community consisting of 42,000 members.

Established in 1994, the Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) is a professional preservation association of artists, songwriters, industry leaders and fans founded to preserve, protect and promote Southern Gospel Music, its history and heritage.