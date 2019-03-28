Point Of Honor Joins The Mansion Entertainment Roster

Franklin, TN (March 28, 2019) – Point of Honor has joined the Mansion Entertainment family of artists. This Southern Gospel trio’s label debut kicks off with a new radio single, “Going To A City”, and a brand new project, ‘Living On The Edge’. The new album was produced by Christian Music industry veteran Dennis Dearing.
The group began in 1994 with founding member Frankie Hiett King and currently consists of Frankie, her husband Ronny King and Jimmy Hiett. Frankie pens many of the songs for the group, including their new radio single “Going To A City’.
Mansion Entertainment’s John Mathis commented on the addition of Point of Honor to the label, “I love having sincere, genuine artists join our family. It is always such an inspiration to get to work with others not only in their music, but their ministry. We get to share a sense of purpose in that! Frankie is a talented songwriter who dials straight into that Southern Gospel lyric and melody that serves the group so well. In fact, when we picked the new radio single, I thought ‘Going To A City’ was an old classic that they pulled out of the past that I had forgotten. It just had that feel of familiarity to it, but as I discovered later, it was from Frankie’s pen! I love it when a song feels like that when you hear it. Radio listeners will love it too!”
“Going To A City” was released to Southern Gospel radio in early March, and the new project will be available in April. ‘Living On The Edge’ not only contains songs written by Frankie, it has co-writes notable with notable songwriters Kenna Turner West, Sue C. Smith, Dennis Dearing plus a few recordings classic Southern Gospel songs.
For more information on Point of Honor, visit their website at PointofHonorMinistries.org.
