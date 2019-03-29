Michael Combs Bestows Special Gift

A couple of weeks ago a young couple, Josh Grooms and Kimberly Grooms, went to where Michael Combs was ministering, in Summerville, SC.

Josh Grooms has been a loyal fan of Michael and his music for several years now. Josh went to the product table and explained just how much Michael’s music has meant to him. Listening to Michael’s music has blessed his life in so many ways and helped him through several of life’s struggles.

Josh went on to say that it would mean so much to him if he just had some kind of keepsake of Michael Combs.Josh said “I would be glad to pay for anything he might have.”

Josh’s story so touched Michael’s wife,Denise, who was at the product table at the time, that she just had to tell Michael about their conversation after the concert.

In Michael’s vernacular he stated, “No way is he going to pay for anything.” Michael smiled and continued saying, “I have the perfect thing.”

Watch the video below as Josh speaks from his heart. It’s a huge blessing to see a young man living for the Lord. Michael Combs Ministries comments, “We love you Josh Grooms and Kimberly Grooms and you both are a huge blessing to us.”

Click here if you do not see the video.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdenisevannoy.combs%2Fvideos%2F1641806825951580%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/ .

See Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/ michaelcombsministry/.http:// www.facebook.com/pg/ michaelcombsministry/

To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://www.bsaworld.com/.