The Perrys Involved In Bus Accident

Nashville, TN (March 29, 2019) – The Perrys concert for tonight inRichmond, Indiana has been canceled due to an accident in the early morning hours in Indianapolis. Troy Peach states, “A tire came off a Jeep on the other side of the interstate, came across the concrete barrier and hit our bus on the driver’s side windshield. Andrew (Goldman) was driving, and it’s a miracle that he kept the bus under control enough to get it off the interstate. Had the tire came in six inches higher, our story this morning would be one of disaster. But, GOD!!!” Andrew will be going to the hospital when he gets home to be checked out, as he has sustained several injuries. Please pray for The Perrys in their efforts to get back home to Nashville.
For further updates on The Perrys recovery and their rescheduled dates, connect with them on their website or Facebook page.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.