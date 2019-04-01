Ad
Monday – April 1, 2019

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their latest release, “All My Hope.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 30th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold CityTriumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
2
2
13
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
2
3
3
13
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
3
4
4
11
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
4
5
5
12
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
5
6
6
13
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
6
7
9
11
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
7
8
8
8
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
8
9
11
17
 Love HIGHROAD
9
10
12
11
 The Father Knew Susan Whisnant
10
11
13
8
 Lord Knows Old Paths
11
12
7
11
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
7
13
15
8
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
13
14
14
13
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
14
15
18
9
 Still Sisters
15
16
16
9
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
16
17
17
7
 That’s Right Where He’ll Be Inspirations
17
18
10
22
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(6)
19
21
5
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
19
20
22
7
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
20
21
23
7
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
21
22
25
6
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
22
23
26
5
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
23
24
19
22
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
25
20
21
 By & By Hoppers
15
26
28
4
 Love All Day Long Nelons
26
27
27
8
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
21
28
30
4
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
28
29
29
6
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
29
30
24
24
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
31
32
4
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
31
32
33
3
 Everybody Come See Jesus  Tribute
32
33
35
3
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
33
34
36
3
 Glory to Glory Riley Harrison Clark
34
35
40
2
 Heal the Wound Martins
35
36
*
1
 In Jesus’ Name Michael Combs
36
37
37
10
 Shouting In the Middle of the Storm Jordan Family Band
30
38
*
1
 The River Karen Peck & New River
38
39
39
8
 One of These Mornings Avenue Trio
38
40
*
1
 He’s Here With Me Williamsons
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

