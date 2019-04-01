Monday – April 1, 2019

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their latest release, “All My Hope.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 30th consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Gold City, Triumphant Quartet, Michael Combs, and LeFevre Quartet! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
13
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
13
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
11
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
12
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
13
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
11
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
8
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
8
|
9
|
11
|
17
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
9
|
10
|
12
|
11
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whisnant
|
10
|
11
|
13
|
8
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
11
|
12
|
7
|
11
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
7
|
13
|
15
|
8
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
13
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
15
|
18
|
9
|Still
|Sisters
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
9
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
16
|
17
|
17
|
7
|That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
17
|
18
|
10
|
22
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
19
|
21
|
5
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
19
|
20
|
22
|
7
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
7
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
21
|
22
|
25
|
6
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
22
|
23
|
26
|
5
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
23
|
24
|
19
|
22
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
25
|
20
|
21
|By & By
|Hoppers
|
15
|
26
|
28
|
4
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
8
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
28
|
30
|
4
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
6
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
29
|
30
|
24
|
24
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
31
|
32
|
4
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
3
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute
|
32
|
33
|
35
|
3
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
33
|
34
|
36
|
3
|Glory to Glory
|Riley Harrison Clark
|
34
|
35
|
40
|
2
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|In Jesus’ Name
|Michael Combs
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
10
|Shouting In the Middle of the Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
38
|
*
|
1
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
38
|
39
|
39
|
8
|One of These Mornings
|Avenue Trio
|
38
|
40
|
*
|
1
|He’s Here With Me
|Williamsons
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
