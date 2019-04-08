Monday – April 8, 2019

Ad
April 8, 2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartet takes over the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their album – Yes! Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 31st consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael CombsTriumphant Quartet, The Nelons, and Jeff & Sheri Easter! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
14
 Even Me Triumphant Quartet
1
2
3
14
 Testimony Time Down East Boys
2
3
6
14
 God Fights On My Side Guardians
3
4
5
13
 Joy On the Journey Mylon Hayes Family
4
5
1
21
 All My Hope Gold City
1(4)
6
8
9
 Death Was Arrested Talleys
6
7
4
12
 On the Sea of Life Jeff & Sheri Easter
4
8
7
12
 His Grave Wrote the Song Greater Vision
7
9
12
12
 I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross) Joseph Habedank
9
10
13
9
 Live the Gospel Three Bridges
10
11
11
9
 Lord Knows Old Paths
11
12
9
18
 Love HIGHROAD
9
13
22
7
 Be Saved Mark Trammell Quartet
13
14
19
6
 We Are All God’s Children Gaither Vocal Band
14
15
10
12
 The Father Knew Susan Whinant
10
16
23
6
 Like I’m On the Shore Erwins
16
17
31
5
 The Little Things Jim & Melissa Brady
17
18
14
14
 Blood of Jesus Carolina Boys
14
19
16
10
 Sin Is No Match For Grace Jonathan Wilburn
16
20
27
9
 Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty Mark Bishop
20
21
21
8
 Everything He Forgot Brian Free & Assurance
21
22
29
7
 I Pray Every Day Taylors
22
23
17
8

That’s Right Where He’ll Be

 Inspirations
17
24
15
10
 Still Sisters
15
25
35
3
 Heal the Wound Martins
25
26
33
4
 The Ground Is Level Whisnants
26
27
26
5
 Love All Day Long Nelons
26
28
28
5
 God of Every Moment Zane & Donna King
28
29
20
8
 We’ll Never Walk Alone Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
20
30
38
2
 The River Karen Peck & New River
30
31
32
4
 Everybody Come See Jesus Tribute
31
32
18
23
 Revival LeFevre Quartet
1(6)
33
30
25
 It Carried Him Perrys
2
34
*
1
 I Give It to You Cana’s Voice
34
35
*
1
 There Is a Healer Adam Crabb
35
36
24
23
 So Good to Me McKameys
5
37
34
4
 Glory to Glory Riley Harrison Clark
34
38
*
1
 It’s a Highway to Heaven Endless Highway
38
39
37
11
 Shouting In the Middle of My Storm Jordan Family Band
30
40
*
1
 The Lovely Name of Jesus Kingdom Heirs
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

