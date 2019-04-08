Monday – April 8, 2019

Triumphant Quartet takes over the #1 spot this week with the debut single from their album – Yes! Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Little Is Much” also for a 31st consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Triumphant Quartet, The Nelons, and Jeff & Sheri Easter! Vote for your favorites this week!
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
14
|Even Me
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
14
|Testimony Time
|Down East Boys
|
2
|
3
|
6
|
14
|God Fights On My Side
|Guardians
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
13
|Joy On the Journey
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
21
|All My Hope
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
6
|
8
|
9
|Death Was Arrested
|Talleys
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
12
|On the Sea of Life
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
4
|
8
|
7
|
12
|His Grave Wrote the Song
|Greater Vision
|
7
|
9
|
12
|
12
|I Love You (From an Old Rugged Cross)
|Joseph Habedank
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
9
|Live the Gospel
|Three Bridges
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
9
|Lord Knows
|Old Paths
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
18
|Love
|HIGHROAD
|
9
|
13
|
22
|
7
|Be Saved
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
14
|
19
|
6
|We Are All God’s Children
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
14
|
15
|
10
|
12
|The Father Knew
|Susan Whinant
|
10
|
16
|
23
|
6
|Like I’m On the Shore
|Erwins
|
16
|
17
|
31
|
5
|The Little Things
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
17
|
18
|
14
|
14
|Blood of Jesus
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
19
|
16
|
10
|Sin Is No Match For Grace
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
16
|
20
|
27
|
9
|Finish Well, Finish Strong, Finish Empty
|Mark Bishop
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
8
|Everything He Forgot
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
21
|
22
|
29
|
7
|I Pray Every Day
|Taylors
|
22
|
23
|
17
|
8
|
That’s Right Where He’ll Be
|Inspirations
|
17
|
24
|
15
|
10
|Still
|Sisters
|
15
|
25
|
35
|
3
|Heal the Wound
|Martins
|
25
|
26
|
33
|
4
|The Ground Is Level
|Whisnants
|
26
|
27
|
26
|
5
|Love All Day Long
|Nelons
|
26
|
28
|
28
|
5
|God of Every Moment
|Zane & Donna King
|
28
|
29
|
20
|
8
|We’ll Never Walk Alone
|Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
|
20
|
30
|
38
|
2
|The River
|Karen Peck & New River
|
30
|
31
|
32
|
4
|Everybody Come See Jesus
|Tribute
|
31
|
32
|
18
|
23
|Revival
|LeFevre Quartet
|
1(6)
|
33
|
30
|
25
|It Carried Him
|Perrys
|
2
|
34
|
*
|
1
|I Give It to You
|Cana’s Voice
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|There Is a Healer
|Adam Crabb
|
35
|
36
|
24
|
23
|So Good to Me
|McKameys
|
5
|
37
|
34
|
4
|Glory to Glory
|Riley Harrison Clark
|
34
|
38
|
*
|
1
|It’s a Highway to Heaven
|Endless Highway
|
38
|
39
|
37
|
11
|Shouting In the Middle of My Storm
|Jordan Family Band
|
30
|
40
|
*
|
1
|The Lovely Name of Jesus
|Kingdom Heirs
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
