Master’s Voice Go Vintage on New Sonlite Record Release

Arden, North Carolina (April 5, 2019) — Master’s Voice is once again using their talents to create music with a message on Vintage, a collection of new recordings of well-known Southern Gospel classics and hymns. On this album, Master’s Voicehas brought their own style to familiar songs, while still honoring the roots from which they came. It will resonate with listeners of all ages as it shares poignant messages of the gospel. Vintage will be available May 10 from Sonlite Records.

The album begins with “The Sweetest Song I Know,” an upbeat Southern Gospelclassic about “Amazing Grace” and how this hymn provides comfort for those who trust in God’s grace.

“I Thirst,” a Cathedral Quartet song, and “When God Dips His Love In My Heart,” by Cleavant Derricks, are two classic quartet songs Master’s Voice adds its signature to on this collection with themes of recognizing God’s goodness in life.

Vintage also features several hymns, like “Just As I Am,” “Jesus Paid It All – There Is A Fountain,” “It Is Well” and “In The Garden,” all timeless songs that share the gospel’s life-changing message.

Other tracks include, “You Must Make Up Your Mind,” “Come In The Prayer Room,” “Over The Moon,” “No One Ever Cared For Me Like Jesus” and “City That’s Coming Down.”

“It seems as though we are on an endless quest searching for new songs. But sometimes, an old classic fits exactly what the situation calls for,” says Ricky Capps, tenor singer and founder of Master’s Voice. “We were also drawn toward the classical style these songs were originally sung in. It just didn’t ‘feel’ right to venture too far from the retro style.”

About Master’s Voice

Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ till all know…or He returns. This team is also devoted to musical excellence, understanding that this “music with a message” requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals. The group features founder, owner and tenor singer Ricky Capps; lead singer T.J. Evans; baritone singer David Folenius; bass singer Jerry Pilgrim; musician Theron Perry; and sound technician Chuck Howe.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.