Christian Healthcare Ministries Named First-Ever Sponsor of National Quartet Convention

The announcement was made today by the National Quartet Convention’s (NQC) board of directors. The NQC 2019 will be held September 22-28, 2019 in Pigeon Forge, TN at the LeConte Center.

“We’re excited to have Christian Healthcare Ministries as the National Quartet Convention’s 2019 title sponsor,” said Clarke Beasley, NQC executive vice president. “Being a CHM member myself, I can testify to the ministry’s outstanding service quality, and we’re delighted NQC will help spread the word about this excellent ministry.”

Founded in 1981, Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM) is the nation’s longest-serving and largest health cost sharing ministry for Christians. CHM is a nonprofit ministry through which participating Christians share to pay each other’s medical bills. CHM members have shared more than $3.5 billion in medical bills. Though not health insurance, CHM is an eligible health cost support option under the Affordable Care Act.

Many gospel music performers use CHM for medical health cost support. Among these artists are the Hoppers, Legacy Five, Tribute, the Whisnants, the Collingsworth Family, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Tim Lovelace, Guy Penrod, Triumphant, the Inspirations, The Allen’s, the Talleys, the Mattingly Family, the Taylors, Sunday Drive, Michael Booth, among others.

“We believe in Southern Gospel Music. We want to preserve it so you can introduce your children and grandchildren to this wonderful music. When they hear it they will love it. Christian quartet music is a cause worthy of support,” said the Rev. Dr. Howard Russell, CHM president and CEO. “Also, CHM-member Christian singers are wonderful ambassadors both for the cause of Christ and for our ministry’s work enabling Christians to deal with their medical costs biblically, affordably, and compassionately.”

CHM, headquartered in Barberton, Ohio, has several hundred thousand individual and group members in all 50 states and as well as missionaries working in a number of foreign countries. The ministry’s website is www.chministries.org