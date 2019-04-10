Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers’s For The Record Now Available

Nashville, Tenn — For The Record, a new 12-song album from JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS, is available Friday, March 29.

Lead by banjo playing Bluegrass veteran Joe Mullins, the band includes the instrumental and vocal talents of Jason Barie on fiddle, Mike Terry on mandolin and vocals, Duane Sparks on guitar and vocals, and Randy Barnes on upright bass and vocals. One of the busiest acts on the road, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are industry and fan favorites, with multiple IBMA (6) and SPBGMA (4) Awards, including the 2018 IBMA Award for Song of the Year (“If I’d Have Wrote That Song”).

Every track on this new project is evidence of a band in a class all its own, with a unique and ever-popular brand of fine Bluegrass music.

The first radio single, “The Guitar Song” is a duet between band leader Joe Mullins and the legendary, Grand Ole Opry member, Del McCoury. Co-written by another legend, Country Music Hall of Fame member, Bill Anderson, with award-winning songwriters, Jamey Johnson and Vicky McGehee, this version of the song, cleverly arranged by Mullins, quickly rose to the #1 spot on the Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay Chart.

The distinctive sound of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, with first-rate playing and characteristically rich vocals, shines brightly on this collection of exquisitely arranged and well-written songs.

“I am hopeful that everyone can HEAR the fun that went into this new recording. I looked around one day and told the guys, ‘We are blessed with great instruments, playing into the best microphones in Nashville, at the studio of our friend and mentor, RIcky Skaggs. How fortunate we are to have an opportunity to do what we love.'” – Joe Mullins

FOR THE RECORD

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

March 29, 2019

(Billy Blue Records)

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

With an intense schedule already in place for the new year, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (JMRR) will find themselves touching stages across the country in 2019, delivering first class entertainment and being deemed one of the busiest bands in bluegrass. They’ve consistently delivered authentic, chart-topping and crowd-pleasing music, as evidenced by multiple International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards and Grand Ole Opry appearances on their resume. Fronted by the IBMA’s 2016 Broadcaster of the Year, Joe Mullins “could be termed a double-threat in the music business,” writes Chuck Dauphin for Billboard magazine. “Musically, he is one of the top bluegrass acts in the business along with his band, but he also is one of the top radio personalities in the genre. Spend any amount of time with him, and you’ll be in amazement at his vocal chops — whether singing or announcing.” And with personalities that match their music, the entire band is beloved by long-time fans and those just learning of the group’s music. “Mullins and the Radio Ramblers do not rollick to a style that mimics first generation bluegrassers from Bill Monroe to the Stanley Brothers,” stated journalist Tom Netherland in a recent concert review. “Mullins forges his own musical way. He found a theater full of believers in Bristol. His music brought them in, nailed them to their seats and prompted thunders of applause from song to song. So goes the music of substance.”