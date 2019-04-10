Kingdom Heirs Set to Release Second Volume of Something Good

Arden, North Carolina (March 29, 2019) — The Kingdom Heirs are sharing some of their favorite Gospel songs on Something Good Volume Two, a collection of newly-recorded music from one of Southern Gospel’s top quartets. It’s a joyful reminder of all the Lord has done with songs retelling classic Bible stories and others about our own experiences with Christ in everyday life.

“We recorded Volume One when Loren came with us — as something quick, really, with some of our favorite old and new songs. But everyone loved it so much it’s become one of our most popular albums, so we decided to do Volume Two and hopefully have the same magic,” says Arthur Rice, The Kingdom Heirs’ lead singer.

The album starts with, “What A Beautiful Day,” a song about longing for the day Christ returns, that stays true to the well-known Happy Goodman Family version.

“This standard is so classic that everyone knows what it is by the first few bars of the intro, and it shows off the incredible range of tenor Jerry Martin,” says Rice. “He gets overshadowed so often that I’m not sure people understand what an incredible tenor he really is.”

On “The Lovely Name Of Jesus,” Rice takes the lead with Martin, Loren Harris, and Jeff Chapman, joining him on the chorus. Rice says this song, written by Squire Parsons and originally recorded by The Kingsmen, has energy and sincerity with a message that simply the mention of Jesus can calm tumultuous situations. This is also the first single to radio.

Other songs include, “It’s Gonna Be A Good Day,” “That’s How I Know,” “The Love Of God,” “Something To Shout About,” “Run On,” “Thus Saith The Lord”and “When We Sing Around The Eternal Throne.”

The album ends on a joyful high note with “Joshua Fit The Battle of Jericho,” a lively, upbeat instrumental with the award-winning Kingdom Heirs band of Andy Stringfield on piano, Dennis Murphy on drums and Kreis French on bass joined by a big band brass section.

“This was such a fun album,” says Rice. “It’s a broad selection of tunes that hopefully everyone will enjoy.”

Something Good Volume Two will be available from Sonlite Records on April 26. Pre-order it HERE.

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982 they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group and now this year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood are celebrating 33 years. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.

The Kingdom Heirs have been nominated many times for industry awards such as The SGMA Awards, Dove Awards and The Singing News Fan Awards. Winning Newcomer Group of the Year in 1989, the group has been a constant favorite. The latest award is 2017 Band of the Year, which the band also won in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have also had many top ten songs, and currently have had 40 top 5 songs in a row and 11 number 1 songs including their latest number #1 song, “I’ll Know I’m Home”, “The Borrowed Tomb”, “Just Beyond The Sunset” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Just Preach Jesus” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Tell Me Why” and “He Locked The Gates.” Two songs “The Chain Gang” and “Pieces” were nominated for a Dove award, off of their highly successful album, A New Look were nominated for a Dove Award in 2016. Their latest album The Last Big Thing debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts, October 2017. Over the past years they have had 29 songs nominated for Song of the Year. The Kingdom Heirs are Arthur Rice, lead singer; Jeff Chapman, bass singer; Jerry Martin, tenor singer; Loren Harris, baritone singer; Dennis Murphy, drummer; Andy Stringfield, pianist; and Kreis French, manager.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.