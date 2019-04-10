StowTown Records Celebrates Strong Release Numbers for Triumphant Quartet’s Yes

Nashville, TN (March 28, 2019) – The numbers are in, and StowTown Records and Triumphant Quartet have several reasons to celebrate. Yesreleased on March 15, and the highly-anticipated project was well received by fans whose downloads and streams propelled it up the charts to debut in the top 5 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel chart.

After a strong week of in-store and concert sales, Yes entered the Nielsen Christian SoundScan (a division of Nielsen Entertainment) Current Contemporary Christian chart at #7 and on the Southern Gospel chart at #1.

Triumphant Quartet could not be more pleased. “We are completely blown away by the support that we’ve been shown,” shared Scotty Inman. “Fans and friends wrapped their arms around us and loved on us, and we are very grateful. Our prayer is that this album makes a true difference in the life of each person who listens to it.”

StowTown Records also recognizes that these particular successes are beyond their efforts. Co-founder Wayne Haun said, “While I am always thankful for the staff at the label and the distributor for all their efforts and hard work, I have to really thank the fans for this. They are the ones who go to the stores and purchase the product that we so passionately promote. Without them, we wouldn’t be at number one, and it feels really, really good.”

Yes is available now at all retail and digital outlets worldwide and is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident.