StowTown Records Celebrates Strong Release Numbers for Triumphant Quartet’s Yes

Nashville, TN (March 28, 2019) – The numbers are in, and StowTown Records and Triumphant Quartet have several reasons to celebrate. Yesreleased on March 15, and the highly-anticipated project was well received by fans whose downloads and streams propelled it up the charts to debut in the top 5 on the iTunes Christian & Gospel chart.
After a strong week of in-store and concert sales, Yes entered the Nielsen Christian SoundScan (a division of Nielsen Entertainment) Current Contemporary Christian chart at #7 and on the Southern Gospel chart at #1.
Triumphant Quartet could not be more pleased. “We are completely blown away by the support that we’ve been shown,” shared Scotty Inman. “Fans and friends wrapped their arms around us and loved on us, and we are very grateful. Our prayer is that this album makes a true difference in the life of each person who listens to it.”
StowTown Records also recognizes that these particular successes are beyond their efforts. Co-founder Wayne Haun said, “While I am always thankful for the staff at the label and the distributor for all their efforts and hard work, I have to really thank the fans for this. They are the ones who go to the stores and purchase the product that we so passionately promote. Without them, we wouldn’t be at number one, and it feels really, really good.”
Yes is available now at all retail and digital outlets worldwide and is distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident.
Going There
Even Me
Eye of the Storm
Yes
What He’s Done For Me
Give You All the Glory
Joy
A Little Bit
All Things Good
Only God Knows
We Believe
ABOUT TRIUMPHANT QUARTET:
From their beginnings at the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN, in 2003, Triumphant Quartet, comprised of Eric Bennett, David Sutton, Clayton Inman and Scotty Inman, has shown what consistency and quality look like in Gospel Music. Their smooth harmonies and rich quartet sound quickly gained national attention, creating a demand for concert appearances outside of their home theater. In 2008, they left the theater to take their music on the road nationally. As the recipients of multiple fan and industry awards, Triumphant has also achieved great success on radio. They excel in diversity and expand their musical borders to a wide variety of styles that are enjoyed by church audiences and music lovers of all ages. Audience goers find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged and uplifted, but most of all, they walk away having had the gospel message presented to them in a powerful way. Jesus Christ is Triumphant Quartet’s focus, and it is their hope that many will receive Christ as their Lord and Savior, because He is the reason they sing.LINKS:
ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
