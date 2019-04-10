Ad
The Griffith Family Announces the Return of Austin and Amber Dash

April 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN (April 5, 2019) — The Griffith Family is proud to announce the return of Austin and Amber Dash. Amber was a founding member of the group appearing on the group’s first two recordings. Austin joined the group in January, 2016, and the two later married each other.
The Dashes recently served as worship pastors at Heartland Christian Center in Valparaiso, Indiana. The Lord has guided them back to Nashville where the newly reunited Griffith Family will begin its 2019 Relentless Tour.
The Griffith Family released their latest album Relentless on New Day Records in October 2018.
“It’s really cool to have the band back together, so to speak! Great things are in store for sure,” says Tony Griffith. “We will be adding more live instrumental elements in our tour set, which we are all very excited about.”
“Austin and I are thrilled to be back with Tony and Julie Griffith. They’ve remained family while we took time away to start our own family and learn more about music,” says Amber Dash. “We’re excited to see what God has in store for all of us!”
The Griffith Family signed an exclusive recording and distribution deal with New Day Records and New Day Distribution in September,  2017. New Day Records includes the chart-topping Lefevre Quartet and industry veteran, singer/songwriter Michael Combs. New Day Records is a label operated by Daywind Music Group, home to an award-winning roster of artists and songwriters, including Adam Crabb, Amber Nelon Thompson, the Blackwood Brothers, the Bowling Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Jason Crabb, Jim and Melissa Brady, Jonathan Wilburn, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Legacy Five, Mark Lowry, Michael English, the Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, the Hoppers and the Tribute Quartet.
