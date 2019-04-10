The Old Paths Celebrate Years of Successful Ministry with New Hits Album

Arden, North Carolina (April 5, 2019) — As they return to touring with a renewed dedication to their ministry, The Old Paths are releasing their Hits album, a collection of the quartet’s top songs, re-recorded with tenor singer Steve Ladd, who joined the group in 2017. Hits will be released May 10 from Sonlite Records.

Hits brings beloved Old Paths songs back into the spotlight, renewing the far-reaching power of the originals.

The album begins with “Battle Stand,” the first #1 song from The Old Paths’ 2012 album, Right Now. The song is about recruiting followers of Christ to fight in the Lord’s battle.

“Hear the battle cry, are you ready?

To fight side by side, until the victory’s won?

Put on the shield of faith, the sword of truth be on your way

Are you ready for one more battle stand?”

“God’s Great” another #1 hit from Right Now, is about recognizing God’s greatness through His grace, and how He helps people through trials. With a country sound and a chorus that features repeating staggered harmonies, the song joyfully rejoices in God’s ability to help people through all of life’s trials.

Hits also features the #1 song from January 2015, “Love Them To Jesus,” from the group’s These Truths album, a statement about how Christians’ greatest mission is guiding others to Christ, without judgment and condemnation.

“We Are Those Children” is another popular Southern Gospel song with a country feel. It recognizes that the Bible’s stories are talking about us, even though generations have passed.

Other songs include, “I Of The Storm,” “I Want To Get Closer To My God,” “We Hold These Truths,” “He’s My Song,” and “He’s The Foundation.”

The album closes with “Long Live The King,” the #1 song of July 2014 from These Truths, recognizing Christ as the Lord of all, and honoring his majesty.

“Long live the King

Where there’s no future there’s no past

He’ll reign supreme

As long as everlasting lasts.”

“We are so excited to release this project and give new life to some of our most popular songs. Most of these songs fans will recognize from our concerts or radio. It will include our #1 songs, some of our most requested songs and some of our favorites,” says Tim Rackley, the Old Paths’ lead singer. “We were so glad thatSteve got to record the tenor part on all of these, and then they have also been remixed and mastered at Crossroads. Fans will definitely know these songs, but they will also have a new and fresh spin. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

Pre-order The Old Paths’ Hits HERE.

About The Old Paths

In 2003, The Old Paths began its ministry taking the group’s name from Jeremiah 6:16 which says, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for The Old Paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls.” With this vision in mind and a heart for ministry, founding members Douglas Roark and Tim Rackley started The Old Paths as a trio.

The group morphed into a quartet shortly after. They signed with Crossroads Music’s Sonlite Records in 2012. Their album Right Now was a breakout project for them producing two #1 hits, “Battle Stand” and “God’s Great,” within a six-month span. In 2013, the group was named Favorite New Quartet, and songs like “Love Them to Jesus” and “Ordinary People” also quickly became fan favorites.

The quartet made the decision in 2015 to come off the road for a while due to family circumstances. While the decision was not easy, they left the door open for a possible return to gospel music and touring. And when God opened that door for them in 2017, they were ready to walk through it. With a renewed passion for ministry, The Old Paths took the stage again the Memphis Quartet Show in June 2017.

The group now consists of founding members Tim Rackley and Douglas Roark, longtime bass singer Daniel Ashmore and tenor Steve Ladd.

Tim, Doug and Daniel found the right blend with Steve to be able to come together as The Old Paths again. Their project together, Long Run, was released in July 2017. The goal of the group has stayed the same after all these years to see people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior and to encourage fellow believers. They are thankful that God gave them the chance to return to the platform again to sing and encourage. They could not be more excited about this new stage of their ministry and to see what God has for the group in the future.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.