The Talleys to Release New Hymns Project with Horizon Records

Arden, North Carolina (March 29, 2019) — On their latest album Hymns Of The Faith, veteran Gospel group, The Talleys, take the beauty and simplicity of well-known hymns and enhance them with vocal talent and sincerity. By honoring the hymns’ original character, one of Christian music’s most beloved families has created a powerful collection sure to inspire reverent worship and prayerful reflection, even outside of church walls.

“Having grown up in church, I knew the hymns before I could read and before I could grasp their meaning. The words of the songs were etched in my heart and mind,” says Debra Talley. “So when struggles and disappointments came, those inspired lyrics rose up within me and I would find myself singing the words I had long ago hidden in my heart.”

The Talleys deliver familiar, meaningful messages, allowing listeners to find comfort in the words of favorite hymns like “Shout To The Lord / How Great Thou Art,” “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” and “I Love To Tell The Story / Blessed Assurance.” The group’s harmonies shine on a cappella versions of other well-known hymns like “Oh Glorious Love,” “I Will Sing Of My Redeemer,” “Pass Me Not,” “When Jesus Breaks The Morning,” and “Be Still My Soul.”

“Amazing Grace” closes the album with an arrangement that carries the hymn’s message with strength and elegance.

“The songs chosen for Hymns Of The Faith were chosen for this reason: to encourage, inspire, comfort, and to rejoice with you in your journey,” says Debra. “Let these timeless lyrics sink deep in your soul as you listen to Hymns Of The Faith. You might even find yourself singing along!”

Hymns Of The Faith will be available April 26 from Horizon Records. Pre-order it HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music.

The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.