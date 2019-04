2019 Absolutely Gospel Music Award Winners

SONG OF THE YEAR: “If Church Pews Could Shout” – Gold City (written by Kenna West, Lee Black & Michael Farren)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Unexpected – Jason Crabb (produced by Jay DeMarcus)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Daniel Riley (Gold City)

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Melissa Brady (Jim & Melissa Brady)

MALE GROUP OF THE YEAR: Triumphant Quartet

FEMALE GROUP OF THE YEAR: Bowling Sisters

MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR: Karen Peck & New River

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Hinson Family

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST): Joseph Habedank

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PROFESSIONAL): Rebecca J. Peck

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: Gordon Mote

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR: Caylon Freeman (The Freemans)

COUNTRY GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Johnny Minick & the Stewart Brothers

TRADITIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Find Me Faithful” – The Perrys (written by Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, & Karen Peck Gooch)

TRADITIONAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR: Hope For the Journey – Gold City (produced by Michael Sykes, Ken Harding, and Daniel Riley)

PROGRESSIVE SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Lost” – Jim Brady Trio (written by Rodney Griffin & Tony Wood)

PROGRESSIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR: Our Story – Three Bridges (produced by Tre’ Corley)

COUNTRY/ROOTS SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Jailbreak” – Joseph Habedank (written by Joseph Habedank & Gerald Crabb)

COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDING OF THE YEAR: Unexpected – Jason Crabb (produced by Jay DeMarcus)

SPECIAL EVENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR: Hymns With Friends – Joseph Habedank (produced by Lindsay Habedank)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “I Know I’ll Be There” – Karen Peck & New River (directed by Scott Godsey)

FAN FAVORITE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Michael Combs

SUSAN UNTHANK MEMORIAL AWARD: Libbi Stuffle