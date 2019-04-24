JONATHAN WILBURN TO HOST JACKIE WILBURN MEMORIAL SPRING SING DURING SOUTHERN GOSPEL WEEK IN SMITH COUNTY

– Event set to take place April 25-28 –

Carthage, TN – The Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring Sing kicks off April 25 at the Smith County Agricultural Center in Carthage, TN, with several of Southern Gospel Music’s most popular and talented recording artists taking the stage to honor the memory of the late Jackie Wilburn. The event will take place four straight days, April 25 through 28, and will be hosted by Jackie’s son, Jonathan. “My dad was not only a wonderful, anointed preacher of the Gospel for many years but he was the patriarch of the Wilburns,” Jonathan shares. “He truly ‘walked the walk’ and set a tremendous example for my brothers and me, and it is an honor to carry on the rich heritage that he set for us.” In honor of this exciting event, Smith County has deemed the week of April 22 as Southern Gospel Week for Smith County.

In the 1980s, Jackie and his wife, Elaine, began touring and singing with their sons, as The Wilburns. The family achieved national prominence throughout two decades, enjoying such hit songs as “Outside The Gate,” When Dust Shall Sing” and “Resting Place.”

Throughout the four-day event, joining popular soloist Jonathan Wilburn, will be Elaine Wilburn, as well as the dynamic duo of Wilburn & Wilburn, which features Jonathan and son, Jordan, marking three generations of Wilburns together on stage for the event. Thursday night’s line-up will feature Gold City and Jay Parrack, with Jonathan Wilburn, as well as a Gold City Reunion as both Jonathan and Jay were members of the popular quartet for more than a decade. Other talented recording artists scheduled to appear throughout the weekend will include The McKameys, The Perrys, The Inspirations and talented pianist, James Rainey. No tickets are required for the event; however, the requested donation for general admission seating is $10 per person at the door. A love offering will also be received.

Concerts Thursday, Friday and Saturday will take place beginning at 7:00pm each evening, with Sunday’s matinee starting at 2:30pm. The Smith County Agricultural Center is located at 159 AG Center Lane in Carthage. The Ag Center is located on Hwy 53 North, just off I-40, a short drive from Music City, USA, Nashville, TN. Plenty of camping is available on the grounds of the Smith County Ag Center.

Complete information regarding the Annual Jackie Wilburn Memorial Spring Sing is available at www.jonathanwilburn.com or by calling 256-459-4769.