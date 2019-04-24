Joseph Habedank’s Debut Single “Shame On Me” Available Exclusively on Apple Music

Album Deeper Oceans Drops April 26th, 2019, at Christian Retail and Exclusively for Digital and Streaming through iTunes and Apple Music

NASHVILLE, TN (April 12, 2019) — GRAMMY®-nominated and multiple Dove Award-winning recording artist, Joseph Habedank will debut the first single from his new album Deeper Oceans April 12, 2019. The multiple Singing News Fan Award winner had chart-topping and award-winning success with his 2017 album, Resurrection, and is set to make even bigger waves with his latest studio release, Deeper Oceans.

“Shame on Me” is the first single off Deeper Oceans which is set to drop April 26, 2019, at Christian retail. Each song on the record was co-written by Habedank himself along with a phenomenal collection of co-writers including Tony Wood, Lee Black, Jason Cox, Michael Boggs, Dave Clark and more.

Of particular note is that the single and the album will be available for digital download and streaming listening only through Apple Music. Habedank is joining many singer/songwriters in the music industry in the fight to honor the value of the art of music by releasing his digital music to Apple Music and iTunes exclusively. “I believe that an intrinsic value should be placed on music and I support Apple for doing just that,” says Habedank. “Apple refused to join an appeal to the recent Copyright Royalty Board ruling giving songwriters only their second major pay raise in over 110 years. Apple honored songwriters, and I am honoring them in this way.”

The first single from Deeper Oceans entitled “Shame On Me” will be available to stream on Apple Music or download on iTunes on Friday, April 12. Fans will be able to pre-order the album on iTunes at that time so that they can be among the first to hear the full album when it becomes available on April 26th.

Physical copies will be sold at Christian retail, on Joseph Habedank’s Deeper Oceans Tour, where fans should also be on the lookout for a limited edition vinyl version, as well as on daywind.com and josephhabedank.com,

For more information about Joseph Habedank and the Deeper Oceans Tour visit josephhabedank.com

